British teen killed by Russian drone just minutes into first mission - becoming 'youngest UK victim' of war in Ukraine

By Katy Ronkin

A British teenager who travelled to Ukraine as a volunteer soldier was killed by a Russian drone just minutes into his first frontline mission.

James Wilton, 18, "did not stand a chance" when he was killed, his devastated best friend said.

The young recruit had just begun his first mission when he was killed by a Russian drone.

Despite having no military experience, he travelled from Manchester to Ukraine four months earlier - at just 17 - to fight against Russia's invasion.

His father, Graham Wilton, begged his son not to make the journey, but James was determined to join the Ukranian fighters.

"He wanted to help Ukraine," Mr Wilton told The Sun. "I wish we could have swapped places because he had his whole life in front of him.

"Then he could have been back home with a pint, watching the darts on telly instead of me."

James was tasked with delivering supplies to the frontline alongside a small team of international volunteers.

The mission quicky became a nightmare when three Russian drones spotted the group as they were crossing an open field without cover.

James' best friend Jason, a volunteer fighter from the US who was with him when he died, described the terrifying attack.

He said: "I was the last man in the group. I was telling him to stay 20 metres ahead of me. I could see he was scared and I was scared too, but I told him he was going to be OK.

"When we reached halfway across the field he suddenly stopped ... Then I heard it - a buzz in the air above us ... and realised we were in the worst possible situation we could be in - in an open field with nowhere to run.

"Once the drone was on him, James never stood a chance. He was only about 30 metres from the trench line when I saw the drone explode."

James' died in July last year, and his death went unreported for months as the family grieved privately.

The 18-year-old was cremated in Ukraine, with his dad travelling to the country to spread his son's ashes. He also met some members of James' battalion.

Mr Wilton said: "It’s taken a while to process James’s death. But I think it’s time that some kind of public tribute was paid and it’s good to be finally talking about what happened."