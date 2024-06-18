British teen missing in Tenerife after desperately calling friend from 'the middle of nowhere' on night out

18 June 2024, 13:01 | Updated: 18 June 2024, 13:19

British teen missing in Tenerife after desperately calling friends from 'the middle of nowhere' on night out
British teen missing in Tenerife after desperately calling friends from 'the middle of nowhere' on night out. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

A British teenager is missing in Tenerife after wandering into a National Park following a boozy night out with friends.

Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, had travelled to the Canary Islands for a weekend music festival with two friends when he disappeared late on Sunday evening.

The teenager had travelled to the island with two friends to attend New Rave Generation' (NRG) festival, but chose to stay behind with a group of strangers he had met instead of returning with friends.

Hours later, during the early hours of Monday, he called one friend sounding disorientated, explaining that he was "in the middle of mountains" with "nothing around".

He added that his phone battery was currently on 1 per cent, he needed water and "didn't know where he was".

His family have now said they "have never been so worried" for the safety of Jay.

'Family❤️' read the caption on Jay Slater's brother's Facebook page, as the hunt for the teen continues.
'Family❤️' read the caption on Jay Slater's brother's Facebook page, as the hunt for the teen continues. Picture: Facebook: Zak Slayter
According to friends, Jay attempted to make his way home alone at around 8am, with friends posting his last known location.
According to friends, Jay attempted to make his way home alone at around 8am, with friends posting his last known location. Picture: Instagram

According to friends, Jay attempted to make his way home alone at around 8am across a mountainous area close to Tenerife's Teno Rural Park.

His phone switched off 8:50am and its location hasn't been traced since.

Jay's brother and mother are now believed to have now landed in Tenerife to help with the search.

Jay's friends are believed to have contacted local police and the British Embassy in Tenerife on Monday to declare him missing.

Jay was said to be wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, trainers and a black bag at the time he disappeared.

According to friends, Jay attempted to make his way home alone at around 8am across a mountainous area close to Tenerife's Teno Rural Park.
According to friends, Jay attempted to make his way home alone at around 8am across a mountainous area close to Tenerife's Teno Rural Park. Picture: Family Handout

Posting to a Facebook group set up in an effort to locate him, Jessica Rogers, Jays sister-in-law, noted that the family have "had no updates".

One friend wrote on the Facebook site "I can’t take my eyes off the Masca webcam! Been staring at it for hours thinking somehow he’s just gonna dander down them steps. Stranger things have happened eh"

Another wrote: "Hoping jay is found soon, every mothers worst nightmare."

Before his phone ran out of battery, his last known location registered in the 'Rural de Teno' National Park - a mountainous area popular with hikers and features live 24 hour webcams.

