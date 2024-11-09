'I thought she was dead': British teen left fighting for life in Turkey after paraglider crashes into her on family holiday

The teenage girl was crashed into by a paraglider in Turkey. Picture: GoFundMe/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A British teenager has been left fighting for her life in Turkey after a paraglider collided with her whilst on a family holiday.

Lily Nichol, 15, remains in intensive care in Fethiye, Turkey, after the 'freak' paraglider crash happened while she was eating lunch.

The Durham-based teenager had been in the country on a family holiday with her sister and mother when the accident occured.

When the paraglider collided with Lily, she reportedly 'face planted' the ground before experiencing a stroke and falling unconscious.

The teen has reportedly been left with several injuries, including broken ribs, a brain bleed, a broken back and jaw.

Lily Nichol is intensive care in a hospital in Turkey. Picture: GoFundMe

Due to her extensive injuries, she has been forced to stay in been unable to fly home to Newcastle.

The Brit teen's mother, Lyndsey Logan, has described the freak incident as her 'worst nightmare'.

The holiday did not include travel insurance, which means that Ms Logan has been left with an extortionate '£7,000' hospital bill.

This is in addition to the taxi fares to travel between the hospital and the hotel.

Seeking support to pay the funds, a GoFundMe page has been set up, with donations now reaching more than £6,000.

Ms Logan told The Sun: "I thought she was dead, I thought she was dead, I was screaming.

"I was like where's the ambulance and I was like 'Lily keep talking to us, keep talking to us."

She continued: "I just never want to go on holiday again, I don't think. I just want to wrap her round in cotton wool."

The incident happened in Fethiye, Turkey. Picture: Alamy

Ms Logan has since expressed her frustration with the police in Turkey, explaining: "Not one policeman has been to see me.

"I rang them and said I need the police here - I said the man who’s hurt my daughter, put her in hospital is in my hotel.

"And then the police hung up on us.”

A spokesperson from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are providing support to a British girl and her family following an accident in Turkey."