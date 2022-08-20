British toddler run over and killed after 'wandering out of Irish holiday home without parents knowing'

20 August 2022, 16:56

The incident took place near Ballinagare in Ireland's County Roscommon
The incident took place near Ballinagare in Ireland's County Roscommon. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A British toddler has been run over and killed after 'wandering out of an Irish holiday home without his parents knowing'.

The collision occurred shortly after 9am on Friday near the village of Ballinagare in Ireland, police said.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where the infant received treatment but was later pronounced dead.

His body was taken to a hospital in Galway, where a post-mortem examination is set to take place.

The 21-month-old's parents were still asleep in bed when he managed to get out of the house, according to MailOnline.

A neighbouring resident was understood to have been pulling into his own land and did not see the child.

A source told the site: "They were a couple from the UK who were staying at a family member's house, in a very rural area about two miles outside Ballinagare.

"A neighbour who owns fields beside them was turning into his land when he noticed a bump. When he got out of his jeep and saw the toddler he ran straight to the house and alerted the people inside.

"The parents were still in bed at the time and informed him that their son was still asleep.

"Unfortunately, they soon discovered that this wasn't the case and that the child must have left the house on his own."

Forensic collision investigators from the Garda examined the scene and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the boy's family.

Fianna Fail councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice said: "Members of the local community are shocked and saddened at death of toddler.

"Our sympathies are with the family on this sad occasion. I want to send the family our condolences and to let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers."

Tom Crosby, an independent councillor and Cathaoirleach of Roscommon County Council, said the local community has been left devastated by the "horrific accident".

"As Cathaoirleach of the council, I want to send my sincere sympathies to the boy's family and friends and all the neighbours. It is such a tragedy," he said.

"The incident was so unfortunate in the way that it happened. It is a close-knit community and the area is in total shock.

"It is not a typical place for holiday homes but it is a quiet location for visitors."

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and any road users with video footage such as dashcam recordings.

Anyone with information can contact Boyle Garda Station 071 966 4620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

