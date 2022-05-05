British tourist, 25, 'runs down and kills Swedish mother with a beach buggy'

5 May 2022, 17:10

buggy
British tourist, 25, 'runs down and kills Swedish mother with a beach buggy'. Picture: Police Handout

By Liam Gould

A British tourist driving a beach buggy while four times over the limit for alcohol has struck and killed a Swedish mother in a hit-and-run in Ayia Napa, Cyprus.

The 25-year-old was arrested by police and was found to have cannabis and alcohol in his system.

The victim has been named as Camilla Christina Pamdahl, 46, from Sweden, a mother who had been visiting the Mediterranean island with her six-year-old daughter.

Local reports claim the mother left her daughter at the hotel with a caretaker to go food shopping.

Pamdahl was reportedly at a pedestrian crossing when she was hit by the beach buggy.

It is said the British tourist, who was allegedly behind the wheel, was trying to illegally overtake a car in front when they struck the woman.

He then abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, leaving behind the buggy and passenger.

buggy
Pamdahl was reportedly at a pedestrian crossing when she was hit by the beach buggy. . Picture: Police Handout

A police spokesperson said the incident took place at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

"A young man driving the rental buggy overtook a stopped car, and hit the woman," they said.

Police told KNEWS the driver and his passenger in the buggy were uninjured in the incident.

buggy
Police found the driver to be four times over the legal driving limit for alcohol, and also tested positive for cannabis. . Picture: Police Handout

Pamdahl was taken to Famagusta General Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. The alleged driver's photo was shared by police where he was found hours later.

Police found the driver to be four times over the legal driving limit for alcohol, and also tested positive for cannabis.

Pamdahl's daughter is in the care of a local welfare office and is being seen by a child psychologist. Her father has been contacted by authorities.

The British driver is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

