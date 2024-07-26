British tourist, 45, dies in suspected drowning off Lanzarote beach on family holiday

Playa de las Cucharas, Costa Teguise
The woman reportedly drowned off Playa de las Cucharas, Costa Teguise. Picture: Alamy

A British tourist has died on the Spanish island of Lanzarote in what is a suspected drowning on a beach.

Lifeguards attempted to revive the 45-year-old woman after she was pulled out of the sea before medics promptly took over, but the woman could not be saved and was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was reportedly with her family on La Cucharas, the largest and most central Lanzarote beach of Costa Teguise, just before 2.30pm local time on July 25.

A spokesperson for the emergency response coordination centre in the region said they received calls saying a “person with drowning symptoms had been pulled out of the water” and that “lifeguards were performing basic resuscitation manoeuvres”.

Their statement added: “The appropriate emergency response was immediately activated. Emergency medical responders initiated advanced resuscitation after arrival but could not save the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Sources from Spanish Guardia Civil confirmed that they are awaiting the results of an autopsy which will confirm the cause of death - but nothing suggests any criminality was involved.

Playa de las Cucharas, Costa Teguise, Lanzarote
The beach is Lanzarote's most central and famous beach. Picture: Alamy

Just a month ago, 52-year-old Bryn Thomas was one of two men who lost their lives last month in the Costa Blanca resort, after he heroically charged into the sea to help save two children aged six and seven.

An inquest confirmed that Mr Thomas died alongside a 46-year-old man from Poland in their successful efforts to save the youngsters.

Two others were taken immediately to hospital after the children were saved, including a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man.

At the time, the Guardia Civil said: “Two people lost their lives. One was British and the other Polish.

“They were both trying to help two young children who were in difficulties in the sea. The sea conditions were pretty bad.”

