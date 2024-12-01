Shock as British tourist, 20, dies after being found at bottom of lift shaft in Turkey on family holiday

Tyler Kerry was found dead in Antalya. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

A British tourist has been found dead at the bottom of a lift shaft in Turkey.

Tyler Kerry, a 20-year-old labourer from Basildon, Essex, was discovered on Friday morning in his hotel in Antalya.

"I got a phone call from my sister and she just said that Tyler had been found in the lift shaft at the hotel," Mr Price said.

"An ambulance team were attending to him but unfortunately they weren't able to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene."

Mr Kerry, who was on holiday with his girlfriend Molly and grandparents Colette and Ray, has been described as a "lovely young man".

"He had a stable girlfriend and they were thinking about moving in together," Mr Price said.

"They were very settled, he was quite a mature young man for his age, very compassionate and kind, caring towards his family members and his younger siblings."

Mr Price said the family are being supported by the British consular in Antalya and a representative from TUI who were the tour operator for the holiday.

He says they hope to have his nephew's body repatriated to the UK by Tuesday. Almost £4,800 has been pledged so far to a fundraiser to cover Mr Kerry's funeral costs.

Mr Price said the family is eager for a full investigation into the circumstances of his nephew's death.

"The details are limited at the moment," he said.

"The family is still in the dark about what's happened and are eager for a thorough investigation to find out what's happened."

An FCDO spokesperson said: "We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey."