British tourist drowns in front of girlfriend during Lake Como boat trip

The Brit drowned after being pulled away by strong currents. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A British tourist has drowned in Italy’s Lake Como after being dragged away from his boat by strong currents.

The Brit, 22, and his girlfriend, 19, were on a romantic boat trip around four miles away from their hotel in Tremezzina.

In a bid to combat Italy’s oppressive summer heat, the pair opted to take a dip in Lake Como’s waters.

But sudden high winds quickly swept their rented boat away leaving them stranded and a considerable distance from the shore.

Italian publication Corriere della Sera reports the 19-year-old woman was brought to shore in shock but unharmed” by a passing vessel.

She told her rescuers her boyfriend remained in the water.

Italian authorities then launched a search for the missing Brit, using two helicopters - one from the fire brigade with divers on board and one from the Guardia di Finanza of the Como Air and Naval Department - to scour the areas of Vignola, Griante, Bellagio, Varenna and Dervio.

Bellagio village on Lake Como in Italy. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old’s body was discovered by the Guardia di Finanza helicopter “without any signs of life, floating in the search area” at 7pm that same day.

