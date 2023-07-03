Horrifying moment Brit tries to open plane door during take off before being tackled to floor by other passengers

3 July 2023, 18:25 | Updated: 3 July 2023, 18:33

The man was tackled on the plane by other passengers.
The man was tackled on the plane by other passengers. Picture: Tiktok

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the shocking moment a passenger tries to open the door of a crowded plane before being tackled to the floor by two other men on board.

A man was detained on a packed flight flying from Zadar, Croatia on Friday night after he attempted to open the plane’s door during take off.

The man, believed to be 27 and from the UK, was reportedly on his way back from a festival when he started a panic on the plane as he repeatedly called for staff to “open the door”.

A video posted online shows the man stood on the plane, red faced and shouting down at those seated below and around him.

The man, who is reportedly a boxer, keeps shouting “open the door” before he suddenly storms past a member of staff on the plane and heads towards the plane door.

Two men on board then quickly jump up from their seats to tackle and restrain him.

A member of staff can be seen shouting at the three passengers in a desperate plea to restore calm on the plane, while those around them stand watching in shock.

The plane was driving along the Croatian runway in preparation for take-off to London Stansted, The Sun reported.

According to the poster of the video the man responsible for causing the panic was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.

He was later escorted off the plane, as seen in a follow-up video, and arrested by Zadar police who have said he is facing charges of disrupting public order.

An investigation has since been launched into the incident, BNN reported.

The man, seen wearing a light green shirt, tries to open the door of the plane.
The man, seen wearing a light green shirt, tries to open the door of the plane. Picture: Tiktok

A spokesman for Ryanair told The Sun: “This flight from Zadar to London Stansted returned to stand when an individual passenger became disruptive while preparing for take-off.

"The passenger was removed from the aircraft by local police before this flight continued safely to London Stansted.

"This is now a matter for local police.

"We sincerely apologise to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of this passenger’s disruptive behaviour.”

It comes after in May a man opened the emergency door of a Korean plane mid-flight, forcing a pilot to make an emergency landing.

The man opened the door at roughly 650ft in the air and 12 people had to be taken to hospital with breathing difficulties after the incident.

