British Transport Police faces backlash after suggesting people who question gender ideology should not work for them

By Emma Soteriou

British Transport Police (BTP) is facing a backlash after implying that those with gender critical views should not work for the force.

It comes after an officer tweeted an image of a LGBTQ+ flag during Pride, calling for people "to apply to be part of a modern, diverse and inclusive police force".

The official BTP account responded saying "inclusion isn’t political" and "if you're offended by this, please don't apply to work for us - thanks".

However, the force has since come under fire for its comment, with some claiming it is "losing respect from the public" over its "discrimination".

We love to see it 👏 Inclusion isn’t political, and we’ll always celebrate being as diverse as the communities we protect. If you’re offended by this, please don’t apply to work for us - thanks 😌 — British Transport Police (@BTP) August 8, 2022

One Twitter user said: "Are you for real right now? That flag is a political statement which many are opposed to on moral grounds. Your version of 'inclusion' excludes them.

"Who exactly do you think you work for?"

A second person tweeted: "Well, that's pretty blatant. Don't apply to work for us because we don't want diverse opinions, we don't want people who question orthodoxies, we don't want people who can think for themselves.

"Only people who agree with this controversial sociopolitical ideology need apply."

Another person highlighted: "The first part of this statement is fine. You are perfectly entitled to celebrate diversity in your force and in the community.

"The second part implies that you will discriminate against people on the grounds of protected belief. If you do, you will be held accountable in court."

A fourth user said: "You're losing respect from the public! And on contrary, re political police, that’s exactly what you've all become."

They added: "Politics has no place in public duty!"

British Transport Police has been contacted for comment.