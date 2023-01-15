British woman, 45, dies after getting caught in avalanche on Mont Blanc

15 January 2023, 15:03

The accident happened on Saturday on the Argentiere Glacier (stock photos)
The accident happened on Saturday on the Argentiere Glacier (stock photos). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 45-year-old British woman has died after getting caught in an avalanche on Mont Blanc.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman had been hiking with two other people when the avalanche hit on Saturday, rescue services said.

The accident occurred on the Argentiere Glacier - one of the mountain range's biggest glaciers.

A specialist high mountain search and rescue unit was alerted to the incident by a guide at around 5pm local time.

They were sent with a doctor by helicopter to rescue the 45-year-old and she was soon found buried under the snow.

But help arrived too late and they were unable to revive her.

Read more: At least 68 dead after plane carrying 72 people crashes in Nepal

Read more: 'Senseless violence': Police hunt black Toyota as girl, 7, left fighting for her life after drive-by shooting at funeral

Police have since ordered an investigation into the accident and an autopsy.

The two other hikers were unharmed, authorities said.

Mont Blanc is western Europe's highest mountain at nearly 16,000 feet, attracting 20,000 hikers and skiers every year.

However, warmer weather in recent years has led to an increased risk of rock falls on the most popular routes.

Melting snow is also understood to trigger avalanches.

