British woman dies after falling off hillside whilst riding a mobility scooter in Benidorm

By Megan Hinton

A British woman has died after falling off a hillside whilst riding a mobility scooter in Benidorm.

The 58-year-old is reported to have driven the scooter off a cliff in Serra Gelada Natural Park in Benidorm yesterday afternoon at about 4.15pm.

It is understood another person also riding a motorised scooter was injured when they tried to help rescue the woman.

Spanish media reports that the woman was with her eight-year-old grandson at the time.

The rescue operation lasted about two hours with the area where the incident took place, described as incredibly steep and covered with huge stone boulders.

Informacion.es wrote: "The fire brigade was sent to the emergency with several vehicles, with the primary aim of rescuing the injured persons as quickly as possible.

"On arrival, the firefighters collaborated with the troops of the Local Police of Benidorm and Health Technicians SAMU, who performed resuscitation techniques on a woman, not obtaining positive results."

A police investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident.