British woman 'gang-raped in Paris at music festival'

Parisians along River Seine, below Cathedral Notre Dame celebrate Fête de la Musique - annual city-wide music festival each June. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A British woman has been gang-raped in Paris as she walked home from an annual music festival.

The unnamed woman was seen returning in distress from the Fete de la Musique festival in the French capital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She was seen crying and carrying her underwear in her hand.

Emergency services picked the woman up and took her to hospital for medical examinations.

She told police that she had been raped by several men and taken to a secluded area where they stole her mobile phone, French media reported.

Officers fear that the rapists may have recorded the assault on camera.

The Fete de la Musique - which means 'party of music' - is an annual festival on June 21 with hundreds of events taking place across France.

Five teenage girls aged between 13 and 17 were targeted in a south-east Paris suburb on the same day.

They reported a stinging sensation in their arms, and feeling nauseous, while they were dancing at the concert in Val de Marne.

Police arrested two men at the scene, who were later released. The two incidents are thought to be unrelated.

Sylvain Berrios, a local mayor who also went the festival, said these incident were "an extremely painful phenomenon" but that it was difficult to prevent them.

Paris is the subject of heightened scrutiny currently because of the Olympics, which are set to take place in the French capital from July 26-August 11.

