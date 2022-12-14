British worker dies and another fights for life after incident on Qatar oil rig

Oil rig in Qatar. Picture: Getty

By -

A British worker has died and another is seriously injured after an 'incident' on a Qatar oil rig.

It is believed the men worked for a Scottish company and were involved with remotely operated vehicles.

Colleagues said the worker was found dead in his room, while the other is now fighting for his life in hospital.

It’s believed he is now fighting for his life in hospital in the Middle East. The devastating news has been broken to his relatives.

Police were flown to the rig via helicopter and locked it down while they carry out their investigations.

Read More: Three dead and '43 saved' in migrant rescue operation after boat with ‘up to 50’ on board capsizes in freezing Channel

Read More: 'Worst conditions in 20 years': Major incident in Shetland as thousands without power - and more snow and ice warnings

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a man who has been injured in Qatar and are in contact with the local authorities.”

One oil worker told The Sun: “Everyone in the industry is talking about this.“I can’t get my head round it. I’ve never heard of anything like it in my life.