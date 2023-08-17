Britney Spears says 'I can't make up my mind' in new Instagram post as husband Sam Asghari 'files for divorce'

By Will Taylor

Britney Spears has said she is unable to make up her mind about buying a horse in a new Instagram post hours after news broke of her split with husband Sam Asghari.

The pair have broken up just 14 months after getting married after a "nuclear argument" that involved cheating allegations, according to TMZ, with reports saying Asghari has filed for divorce.

The 29-year-old confronted Spears, 41, over rumours she cheated on him but it is not clear "if the rumour has any basis in fact", the outlet said, and the allegations are said to have sparked a "huge fight" between the couple.

Hours after the news emerged, the Toxic singer posted a photo to Instagram of herself riding a horse on a beach.

She did not address the rumours directly but said: "Buying a horse soon!!! So many options it's kinda hard!!!

"A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can't make up my mind!!!

"Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!

A source said that Asghari has since moved out of the home he shares with Spears while reports suggest he has filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences".

Spears is understood to have a prenup that protects her assets.

Neither party has publicly commented on the reported breakup.

It comes after the pair celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in early June.

At the time, Asghari shared a series of loved up snaps, branding Spears his "better half".

They first met in 2016 after working together on a music video and soon started dating. They got engaged in September 2021.

Spears married Asghari, an actor and dancer, in June 2022.