Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline fears singer is on meth with the father of her two children staging failed intervention

11 June 2023, 08:10 | Updated: 11 June 2023, 08:11

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline fears singer is on meth with the father of her two children attempting failed intervention. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline fears the singer is on crystal meth and even went as far as staging a failed intervention earlier this year.

The former dancer - who has custody of their two children - is said to be concerned for the welfare of the 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' hitmaker over fears she's hooked on the Breaking Bad drug - and attempted an intervention on February 7 according to reports.

Speaking about his ex-wife, Federline said: "I fear she's on meth - I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys."

Kevin, 45 and Britney, 41 were married from 2004 until 2007 and have two sons children together - 17-year-old Preston and 16-year-old Jayden.

Kevin, 45 and Britney, 41 were married from 2004 until 2007 and have two sons children together - 17-year-old Preston and 16-year-old Jayden. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The comments were made by documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak and reported by The Sun, who claims Federline was staying with her at the time - even hiring a "safe house" in Los Angeles alongside an "interventionist".

Barak's comments came after spending nine months working with the wider Spears family during filming for a forthcoming documentary.

Britney has distanced herself from her family in recent years after ending her lengthy conservatorship - which saw her father have full control over her assets - following a lengthy court battle in 2022.

It comes amid further claims by Barak that the stars' two sons witnessed someone bringing her what looked like drugs shortly before they decided to stop visitation last summer.

However, she reports news of the plan "leaked" and attempts to intervene were cut short.

It follows further claims by Federline that Britney's current husband, Sam Asghari, her manager, Cade Hudson, alongside medical professionals were also involved with the intervention plan - with an interventionist on standby.

Britney with sons Preston and Jayden. The star has distanced herself from her family in recent years after ending her lengthy conservatorship - which saw her father have full control over her assets - following a lengthy court battle in 2022. Picture: Instagram

The singer took to Instagram back in February - around the time the intervention was said to have taken place and as widely reported in the media - writing: "I mean at some point enough is enough!"

According to Barak, one incident even saw Britney's son Jayden claim he woke in the night to find his mother clutching a kitchen knife.

Her sons are alleged to have become increasingly alarmed by Britney’s behaviour — with Barak even recalling one story in which Jayden says Spears insisted on bathing them as if they were babies - despite being aged 12 and 11.

Britney's documented history with addiction was highlighted during the couple's 2007 custody battle, with the California judge concluding she was “a habitual, frequent and continuous” drug user.

The star has never admitted to using drugs, however, in 2021 the star claimed she was forced to take mood stabiliser lithium while still bound by the rules of her conservatorship.

Federline continues to receive $40,000 a month from Britney in child support according to Barak as both children are still under 18.

