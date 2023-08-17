Britney Spears' Toxic split: Star hires 'top Hollywood divorce lawyer' as Sam Ashgari 'bids to change prenup'

17 August 2023, 09:18

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are too divorce and the singer has hired top Hollywood lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are too divorce and the singer has hired top Hollywood lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her.

By StephenRigley

Britney Spears is 'leaving no stone unturned' as she prepares for her upcoming divorce battle with Sam Asghari.

The singer, 41, has hired top Hollywood lawyer Laura Wasser, whose clients include Kevin Costner and Kim Kardashian after Asghari moved out of their home.

Britney has yet to comment on the divorce but has been seen without her wedding ring and did break her silence by sharing a bizarre Instagram post about vowing to buy a horse 'soon'

It has been reported that he is seeking to change the terms of the original prenuptial agreement the estranged couple signed.

An insider told Page Six that the actor is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid".

Britney previously hired Wasser in her high-profile custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline for their two sons, Sean Preston, now 17, and Jayden, now 16, back in 2008.

At the time, a judge ordered Britney to pay Federline, 45, $20,000 a month in child support payments. Britney was pleased with the court's ruling.

Former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who helped free Britney from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021 worked out the terms of the prenup after he proposed in September 2021.

Britney and Asghari’s split comes more than a year after the estranged couple got married in a star-studded wedding at the “Toxic” singer’s California home in June 2022.

Sources told TMZ that Asghari pulled the plug on the relationship after confronting the singer over rumours she cheated on him.

Spokespeople for Britney and Wasser have not commented.

