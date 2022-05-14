Breaking News

Britney Spears reveals heartbreak after losing 'miracle baby' a month after announcement

Britney Spears has had a miscarriage. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Britney Spears has announced that she has lost her baby just one month after revealing that she was pregnant.

It comes after the singer was released from her conservatorship, which she said prevented her from marrying and having more children.

She said in an Instagram story: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support.

"We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Spears and her fiance, Sam Asghari, first shared their pregnancy joy in April.

She said at the time: "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back.

"… I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!'

"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.

"… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It's growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it."

The 40-year-old previously shared that she "wants a family" with the Iranian-born fitness model, 28.

Asghari described fatherhood as the "most important job" he will ever do.

The couple got engaged in September last year, with Spears joking that the proposal was "way overdue".

The pop star already has two children from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline.