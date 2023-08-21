Britney Spears' male pal licks her leg at party after shock split from actor Sam Asghari

One of Britney Spears' male friends seen licking her. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Britney Spears has been partying with her "favourite boys" following her split from Sam Asghari, with one of them seen licking her leg as she smiled.

The pop star shared a clip online showing a man called Dave licking her knee and along her thigh.

The video then cut to Spears being held up by five shirtless men by a pool, saying: "Okay cool!"

She captioned her latest video saying: "When you go to meet up with a so called 'friend' and drive an hour for chicken!!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom..."

She claimed she knew paps had been tipped off about her location and were following her because the car she was using "was never used before".

"Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on... so what does a b***h like me do!!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends!!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT!!!" she said.

In an earlier video on Sunday, the 41-year-old rolled around in her bed as she listened to Annie Lennox's cover of I Put A Spell On You.

Spears recently confirmed that she had split from her husband, Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce last month.

Taking to Instagram, the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer said: "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!

"In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

Spears and Asghari first met six years ago and tied the knot in 2022 shortly after she won her highly-publicised conservatorship battle.

The date of separation for the couple was July 28, a document filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court stated.

The value of Spears' and Asghari's assets, and those they own jointly, has yet to be determined.