Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari 'split a year after marriage following nuclear argument'

By Emma Soteriou

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari are believed to have split 14 months after getting married.

The couple had a "nuclear argument" that involved cheating allegations, according to TMZ.

Asghari confronted Spears over rumours she cheated on him but it is not clear "if the rumour has any basis in fact", the outlet said.

The allegations are said to have sparked a "huge fight" between the couple.

A source said that Asghari has since moved out of the home he shares with Spears.

They added that "it's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce". Spears is understood to have a prenup that protects her assets.

Neither party has publicly commented on the reported breakup as of yet.

It comes after the pair celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in early June.

At the time, Asghari shared a series of loved up snaps, branding Spears his "better half".

They first met in 2016 after working together on a music video and soon started dating. They got engaged in September 2021.