'I deserve to have a life': Britney Spears speaks out against her conservatorship

Britney Spears asked a judge to end her conservatorship. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Britney Spears has asked a judge to end her conservatorship as it is doing her "way more harm than good" and because she "deserves to have a life".

The court-ordered legal arrangement was set up in 2008 after the pop star suffered a series of mental breakdowns.

Her father, Jamie, has since been in control of the 39-year-old's finances and personal affairs.

The conservatorship allows the 68-year-old to oversee his daughter's life and career despite her efforts to oust him from the role.

Last year, she said she was "afraid" of her father and pledged not to return to the stage until his management of her estimated £43 million estate is brought to a conclusion.

On Wednesday, the singer made an eagerly anticipated virtual appearance at a court in Los Angeles, where she told judge Brenda Penny she wants to end the arrangement without the need for a further medical assessment.

"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," she said.

"I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break."

Spears, who is in a relationship with Iranian actor and model Sam Asghari, added that the law should be amended and that she should not be subject to a conservatorship while able to work and provide for herself.

The pop star also said she wants to be able to marry her partner and for the pair to have a baby. She told the court she uses birth control to prevent herself from getting pregnant.

Spears then complained about the amount of therapy she claimed she is forced to undertake, arguing: "I don't even believe in therapy".

Supporters of Britney Spears have been gathering outside the court where the hearing took place. Picture: PA

The singer said she still gets followed around by the paparazzi, telling the judge that speaking to her had been a welcome break from her handlers, who always tell her "no".

Spears said: "I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. And I'm tired of feeling alone."

Following her testimony, Judge Penny praised the singer for speaking out, saying: "I certainly am sensitive to everything you said and how you're feeling and I know it took a lot of courage for you to say what you had to say."

Finally, the pop star thanked the judge for allowing her to take part in the hearing.

However, her lawyer - Sam Ingham - said Spears has not yet officially told him to file a formal request to end the arrangement.

Vivian Thoreen, a lawyer for her father Jamie, asked the judge for a break to talk things through with her client.