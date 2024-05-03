Britney Spears reveals painful injury in tearful video as she blames mum for ‘set up’ at Los Angeles hotel

3 May 2024, 11:03

The star revealed her twisted ankle following reports about an alleged fight at a hotel in LA.
The star revealed her twisted ankle following reports about an alleged fight at a hotel in LA. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Britney Spears has revealed her painful swollen ankle as she blamed her mum Lynne for ‘setting her up’ over an incident at a Los Angeles hotel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer, 42, allegedly got into a fight on Tuesday night with her boyfriend while at hotel the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

It was reported an altercation broke out between Spears and Paul Soliz in their hotel room.

Paramedics eventually attended, where witnesses said she had hurt her leg.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Thursday, the star sounded tearful as she showed fans her injury, which revealed a very swollen ankle.

She said in the video: “I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot just to show proof. Don't look at my feet I need a manicure.

"It's so bad. F***ing idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room at the Chateau and I fell, embarrassed myself and that's it.

"Paramedics came to my door illegally, of course, caused this huge scene which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice.

"It is actually pretty bad but s**t happens."

Read more: Oh my Christ! Gavin and Stacey to return for 'last ever episode' this year

Read more: Comedian Dane Baptiste dropped by talent agency as he apologises to Jewish community for 'disturbing' post

A second video showed her comparing her left and right ankle, revealing the extent of the swelling.

In the accompanying caption, the star blamed her mum Lynne for the incident, saying she hasn’t spoken to her in 6 months.

She wrote: “I know my mom was involved!!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!! I was set up just like she did way back when!!! I wish I had grandparents!!! I can’t stand her!!! I honestly don’t care I will say it.”

A second video she shared, she compared her left ankle to her right, showing the extent of the swelling. that the pair were working to ‘repair’ their relationship.A

In the third post on the carousel, she shared an image of her lawyer Matthew Rosengart.

The rest of the post caption read: “Psss this man is wonderful!!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night!!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew."

Just an hour later, in a confusing twist, the star shared a video of her dancing in a sparkly costume and heeled boots.

It is unclear whether the video was filmed before or after her injury.

Britney Spears addressed reports of an alleged fight.
Britney Spears addressed reports of an alleged fight. Picture: Alamy

In an initial post addressing the speculation around reports of what had happened in the LA hotel, Britney shut down the rumours amid concerns from fans she was suffering a ‘mental health crisis’.

She wrote: “Just to let people know ... the news is fake !!!

“I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie [laughing while crying emoji]??? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!!

“! need a new toothbrush right now [ two rolling eyes, two laughing while crying, one monkey covering eyes, and one champagne bottle emojis] 'PS ... I need an espresso [six pink rose emojis]!!! PSS ...Not sure why I feel the need to share this...

“I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm b****y ... s***!!! I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally.

“They never came in my room but I felt completly harassed. I'm moving to Boston !!! Peace [sic].”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finalised their divorce this week.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finalised their divorce this week. Picture: Alamy

Initially, it was claimed that a woman matching the star’s description was threatening and harassing the hotel employees and guests, according to TMZ.

A man was seen wheeling the star’s belongings on a stretcher and a fire truck was also seen outside the hotel.

Britney was pictured alongside the man carrying her belongings, clutching onto pillows and wrapped in a blanket.

The star claimed ‘most of the pics are body doubles’.

An LAFD spokesman told DailyMail: “Emergency services received a call at 12.42am with reports of an adult female injured.

“At 1am an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no-one was transported. Services left the scene at 1.17am. The police department were not called.”

It comes after Britney and her ex-husband Sam Asghari finalised their divorce this week after originally splitting in July last year.

The divorce between the pair was reportedly 'amicable'.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Conservative party candidate Ben Houchen with his wife Rachel Houchen

Labour concede defeat in Tees Valley mayoral race, with Conservative mayor Ben Houchen to be re-elected

Barry Manilow (l) has made 'back up' plans to move his Manchester gig due to ongoing problems at Co-op Live (r)

Barry Manilow makes 'back up plan' to move show to rival Manchester arena due to ongoing crisis at Co-op Live

Rescuers and excavators working at the site of the incident

China sends vice premier to oversee recovery effort after road collapse kills 48

China launches mission to the far side of the moon as 'Space Race 2.0' gets underway

China launches mission to the far side of the moon as 'Space Race 2.0' gets underway

People gather in front of the school during a memorial ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the shooting

Flowers, candles and silence as Serbia marks anniversary of school shooting

Footage of the flooding (via AP)

At least 29 dead, 60 still missing after heavy rains in southern Brazil

Rishi Sunak has endured another difficult night

Tories in turmoil: Where next for Rishi Sunak after 'worst local results in 40 years'? writes Natasha Clark

Moon stock

China sends probe to get samples from less-explored far side of the Moon

Rod Hull with Emu (l) and Gyles Brandreth (r)

'I blame myself for Rod Hull's death': Gyles Brandreth reveals heartbreaking story behind fatal accident

Local election results have been coming in

Local election results 2024 in full: see how your area voted

Gavin and Stacey is returning for a final episode

Oh my Christ! Gavin and Stacey to return for 'last ever episode' this year

Kate and Gerry McCann (r) share heartbreaking message to mark 17 years since daughter Madeleine went missing

Madeleine McCann’s parents share heartbreaking update 17 years after she vanished

Australia Germany

German foreign minister says Russia will face consequences over cyberattack

Newly elected Labour MP Chris Webb, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner

Starmer hails 'historic campaign' after Blackpool South victory, as Labour win dozens of council seats

Israel Palestinians Cease Fire Glance

Hostage held in Gaza dies as Israel and Hamas work on a ceasefire deal

Exclusive
Richard Holden has said Rishi Sunak should be the Prime Minister despite bruising election results

Rally round Rishi: Tory chairman says PM is 'right man for the job' despite 'worst local election results for 40 years'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Henry de Los Rios (left) protected his family during the assault.

Pictured: 'Hero' dad who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' to defend family as children slept
Australia Mideast Protests

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampments at universities in Australia

Robert Halfon hailed the Harlow win

Tories cling onto Harlow council despite 'seismic' Labour wins elsewhere as local MP hails 'Lazarus' comeback
The Conservatives have faced several blows from the local elections.

Tories in trouble as Labour wins by-election and takes 'home of British Army' while Reform sees surge in votes across UK
US Campus Protests Commencement

More than 2,100 arrests made during pro-Palestinian protests at US colleges

Labour's Chris Webb has won the Blackpool by-election

Labour sweeps to victory in Blackpool South as Rishi Sunak sees by-election misery

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said that the Republic will not be a loophole for Britain's migration issues - after the UK Government rejected Ireland's bid to return migrants to Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak offers Ireland chance to join Rwanda scheme amid high tensions over migrants crossing NI border
Conception on fire

Captain of scuba dive boat is jailed over blaze which left 34 people dead

Arizona governor Katie Hobbs

Arizona governor repeals 1864 law banning almost all abortions in the state

Counting is now underway after polls officially closed at 10pm

Local Elections 2024: Votes roll in as Tories brace for difficult night across England and Wales

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit