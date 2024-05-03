Britney Spears reveals painful injury in tearful video as she blames mum for ‘set up’ at Los Angeles hotel

The star revealed her twisted ankle following reports about an alleged fight at a hotel in LA. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Britney Spears has revealed her painful swollen ankle as she blamed her mum Lynne for ‘setting her up’ over an incident at a Los Angeles hotel.

The singer, 42, allegedly got into a fight on Tuesday night with her boyfriend while at hotel the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

It was reported an altercation broke out between Spears and Paul Soliz in their hotel room.

Paramedics eventually attended, where witnesses said she had hurt her leg.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Thursday, the star sounded tearful as she showed fans her injury, which revealed a very swollen ankle.

She said in the video: “I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot just to show proof. Don't look at my feet I need a manicure.

"It's so bad. F***ing idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room at the Chateau and I fell, embarrassed myself and that's it.

"Paramedics came to my door illegally, of course, caused this huge scene which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice.

"It is actually pretty bad but s**t happens."

A second video showed her comparing her left and right ankle, revealing the extent of the swelling.

In the accompanying caption, the star blamed her mum Lynne for the incident, saying she hasn’t spoken to her in 6 months.

She wrote: “I know my mom was involved!!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!! I was set up just like she did way back when!!! I wish I had grandparents!!! I can’t stand her!!! I honestly don’t care I will say it.”

A second video she shared, she compared her left ankle to her right, showing the extent of the swelling. that the pair were working to ‘repair’ their relationship.A

In the third post on the carousel, she shared an image of her lawyer Matthew Rosengart.

The rest of the post caption read: “Psss this man is wonderful!!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night!!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew."

Just an hour later, in a confusing twist, the star shared a video of her dancing in a sparkly costume and heeled boots.

It is unclear whether the video was filmed before or after her injury.

Britney Spears addressed reports of an alleged fight. Picture: Alamy

In an initial post addressing the speculation around reports of what had happened in the LA hotel, Britney shut down the rumours amid concerns from fans she was suffering a ‘mental health crisis’.

She wrote: “Just to let people know ... the news is fake !!!

“I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie [laughing while crying emoji]??? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!!

“! need a new toothbrush right now [ two rolling eyes, two laughing while crying, one monkey covering eyes, and one champagne bottle emojis] 'PS ... I need an espresso [six pink rose emojis]!!! PSS ...Not sure why I feel the need to share this...

“I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm b****y ... s***!!! I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally.

“They never came in my room but I felt completly harassed. I'm moving to Boston !!! Peace [sic].”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finalised their divorce this week. Picture: Alamy

Initially, it was claimed that a woman matching the star’s description was threatening and harassing the hotel employees and guests, according to TMZ.

A man was seen wheeling the star’s belongings on a stretcher and a fire truck was also seen outside the hotel.

Britney was pictured alongside the man carrying her belongings, clutching onto pillows and wrapped in a blanket.

The star claimed ‘most of the pics are body doubles’.

An LAFD spokesman told DailyMail: “Emergency services received a call at 12.42am with reports of an adult female injured.

“At 1am an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no-one was transported. Services left the scene at 1.17am. The police department were not called.”

It comes after Britney and her ex-husband Sam Asghari finalised their divorce this week after originally splitting in July last year.

The divorce between the pair was reportedly 'amicable'.