Britney Spears wants father to be charged with conservatorship abuse

Britney Spears spoke to the court for the second time in a month. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Britney Spears has told a Los Angeles court she wants her father to be charged with conservatorship abuse.

The pop star wants the legal arrangement which oversees her life and career to be cancelled without a medical assessment.

Speaking to the court for the second time in less than a month, Spears listed grievances, including allegations that her hair vitamins and coffee had been taken from her.

"Mam, that's not abuse, that's just f****** cruelty," she told Judge Brenda Penny through tears.

"Excuse my language but it's the truth."

She said her father, Jamie Spears, should be removed from the conservatorship and be charged with "conservatorship abuse".

She indicated her priority is to oust her father while allowing co-conservator Jodi Montgomery to stay in place and said: "My dad needs to be removed today and I will be happy with Jodi helping me."

Spears also wants to appoint Mathew Rosengart, a Hollywood lawyer, to pursue her case, which is thought to signal a more aggressive approach to ending the conservatorship.

The complex legal status, which is usually reserved for the very old and the infirm, allows Jamie Spears to run his daughter's multimillion dollar estate, which he has done since 2008.

It was enacted after she suffered a series of mental breakdowns.

Mother-of-two Spears was denied a bid to remove her father weeks ago, in a hearing that was told Spears was scared of him.

She told a court the conservatorship was "abusive" and she had been required to use a contraceptive device, and was barred from marrying boyfriend Sam Asghari.