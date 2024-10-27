Brits in backlash against anti-tourism protesters in Canary Islands after being told to 'go home' by angry locals

Tourists reacting to the anti-tourism protest in Tenerife. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Brits enjoying autumn sun on their holiday in the Canary Islands were surprised last week when the beach was stormed by anti-tourism protesters - but many seem to have been unfazed.

Huge anti-tourism demo took place across the Spanish islands - with many complaining that the lives of locals are being negatively impacted by visitors.

The main protest took place at Tenerife's Troya Beach, where sun-seekers were seen stunned by locals shouting "More tourists, more misery". The crowd also was heard chanting "the Canary Islands are not for sale".

But tourists enjoying the sun on the beach seemed entirely unfazed by the protests.

One woman was photographed shouting at the protesters, while another was seen ignoring them entirely as he stared at his phone.

The huge anti-tourism demo took place across the Spanish islands today - with many complaining that the lives of locals are being negatively impacted by visitors. Picture: Getty

The demonstrators were kitted out with drums and whistles as they demanded that tourists stay at home. Picture: Getty

Pictures have emerged of sunseekers in shorts and bikinis being penned in by the scores of protestors. Picture: Getty

Pictures have emerged of sunseekers in shorts and bikinis being penned in by the scores of protestors.

The demonstrators were kitted out with drums and whistles as they demanded that tourists stay at home.

Tenerife has been rocked by protests recently, with thousands having taken to the streets during the peak summer season to protest against the number of people visiting the popular spots.

Activists demanded the government make a change to prevent the number of tourists visiting the holiday hotspot amid soaring rents.

Carlos Tarife, the deputy mayor for Tenerife capital Santa Cruz, said earlier this year the island doesn't want tourists coming on all-inclusive packages.

Activists demanded the government make a change to prevent the number of tourists visiting the holiday hotspot amid soaring rents. Picture: Getty

He told a local outlet: "Where before there were hotels with 250 beds, today we are in hotels with fewer beds and higher quality.

"I think that's the tourism we need in our land, not the wristband and 'all-inclusive' kind of tourism of 'I stay inside the hotel and do everything inside the hotel'.

"That's why there are other destinations."