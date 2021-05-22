Brits banned from Germany over Covid-19 variant concerns

22 May 2021, 07:43

From midnight on Sunday, May 23, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident
From midnight on Sunday, May 23, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Britons will soon be barred from entering Germany after the country's Public Health Institute designated the UK as a virus variant area of concern.

From midnight on Sunday, May 23, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident.

Spouses and children under 18 of a German citizen or resident can also enter, as long as the household are travelling together.

Read more: Spain to allow Brits to return for holidays from next week

EXPLAINED: What are the rules for holidaymakers travelling to amber list countries?

Those with an urgent humanitarian reason such as an immediate family bereavement are also able to enter, however anyone entering the country from the UK must quarantine for two weeks on arrival, even if they test negative for the coronavirus.

People who are only transferring from one flight to another will still be allowed in, however they must remain in the airport transit area.

Spouses and children under 18 of a German citizen or resident can also enter, as long as the household are travelling together
Spouses and children under 18 of a German citizen or resident can also enter, as long as the household are travelling together. Picture: PA

The move comes after Spain lifted travel restrictions on British visitors, with the country's prime minister Pedro Sanchez saying Spain will be "delighted, extremely delighted" to receive British tourists again.

Spain is lifting its restrictions on travellers from the United Kingdom beginning on Monday.

Germany and Spain are both on the Government's amber list, meaning travellers must quarantine at home for 10 days and take a pre-departure test and two post-arrival tests.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wet weather will be easing for the first weekend of lockdown relaxations

UK weather: Wet weather eases on first weekend of lockdown easing
Khadga Prasad Oli

Nepal’s president dissolves parliament and announces fresh elections
China Earthquake

China rocked by two separate earthquakes

The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified records

Jeffrey Epstein guards who falsified prison records to avoid jail
Vaccine appointments are now open to people as young as 32

Covid vaccine bookings now open to 32 and 33-year-olds in England
Two bears at Whipsnade were euthanised

Whipsnade Zoo staff euthanise two brown bears after they escape their enclosure

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana BBC interview should be aired again

Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana's BBC interview should be aired again
'Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater' over BBC, caller tells James O'Brien

'Don't throw baby out with the bathwater' over BBC, caller tells James O'Brien
Idea of Keir Starmer as a great Remainer 'laughable' says Alastair Campbell

Alastair Campbell: Idea of Keir Starmer as a great Remainer 'laughable'
Nick was speaking after the case against the 77-year-old fell apart

Nick Ferrari calls for more accountability in criminal justice system
Nick Ferrari blasted the broadcaster

'I've never seen anything like it': Nick Ferrari blasts BBC over Diana interview
Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife has Alzheimer's

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London