Brits brace for snow in Scotland and south of England, with flood warnings still in place across UK after days of heavy rain

Brits brace for more cold weather with snow expected to hit the south of England, and Scotland soon, with flood warnings remaining in place after days of heavy rain. Picture: The Met Office

By Chris Samuel

Brits brace for more cold weather with snow expected to hit the Scotland and the south of England soon, with flood warnings remaining in place across the country after days of heavy rain.

There is a possibility of snow in the south of England as the Met Office put out a yellow weather warning for snow in Kent and Sussex.

Brighton, Chichester, Canterbury and Dover are among the areas that could see snow between 2am and 8am on Monday, and a warning for snow and ice over the next few days has also been put out for Scotland.

Yellow weather warnings for ice cover Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and the Midlands.

Up to 120 flood warnings remained in effect this morning across the country after days of heavy rainfall.

Read more: Dog believed to be among eight animals seized after woman, 28, mauled to death 'was on TV show about unruly canines'

Read more: 68 confirmed dead after plane crashes during landing in Nepal

Combined with the cold temperatures, the conditions are expected to result in "wintry showers" leading to "difficult driving conditions" because of slippery surfaces.

As of early this morning, the Environment Agency had put out 120 flood warnings and 192 flood alerts in England.

It is likely to be a cold and icy start to Sunday across parts of Scotland and northern England



Elsewhere there will be some sunshine but also outbreaks of rain and hill snow pic.twitter.com/ayuVN8J0hI — Met Office (@metoffice) January 14, 2023

This was up from 98 and 169 yesterday, respectively.

Meanwhile, multiple yellow warnings have been issued as temperatures are expected to fall still further - in the Scottish Highlands the mercury expected to drop to a teeth-chattering -15C.

A warning for ice that covers much of Scotland and England's north-west and north-east cautioned there could be 'icy surfaces and high-ground snow leading to some difficult travelling conditions in places on Saturday night and Sunday morning'.

The expected frequent wintry snow showers have also seen the forecaster put out a lengthy snow and ice warning for northern Scotland currently in place from Sunday through to Wednesday.

Yellow weather warnings in place for today. Picture: The Met Office

"A few centimetres of snow are likely at low levels over a given 24-hour period," the forecaster said, "with the potential for 10-15cm above 200 metres, especially across parts of the Highlands.

"Ice will be additional hazard, especially Tuesday night.”

The national weather service warned that much of the country could see temperatures drop below 0C.

'By Sunday most of the UK will be in the northerly airflow, with lower temperatures spreading further south overnight," it said.

Met Office warnings in place tomorrow. Picture: The Met Office

'Showers will fall increasingly as sleet and snow in the north, even to lower levels. Some showers further South and West, and perhaps a more persistent spell of rain overnight into Monday, could also turn to sleet and snow mainly over high ground such as the Brecon Beacons, Exmoor and Dartmoor.

'Overnight frost will become more widespread by Monday night, with overnight temperatures below 00C across much of the UK.

'Temperatures could get down to -10C in sheltered glens, or across high ground areas of Scotland where there is lying snow.'