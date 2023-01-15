Brits brace for snow in Scotland and south of England, with flood warnings still in place across UK after days of heavy rain

Brits brace for more cold weather with snow expected to hit the south of England, and Scotland soon, with flood warnings remaining in place after days of heavy rain.
Brits brace for more cold weather with snow expected to hit the south of England, and Scotland soon, with flood warnings remaining in place after days of heavy rain.

By Chris Samuel

Brits brace for more cold weather with snow expected to hit the Scotland and the south of England soon, with flood warnings remaining in place across the country after days of heavy rain.

There is a possibility of snow in the south of England as the Met Office put out a yellow weather warning for snow in Kent and Sussex.

Brighton, Chichester, Canterbury and Dover are among the areas that could see snow between 2am and 8am on Monday, and a warning for snow and ice over the next few days has also been put out for Scotland.

Yellow weather warnings for ice cover Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and the Midlands.

Up to 120 flood warnings remained in effect this morning across the country after days of heavy rainfall.

Combined with the cold temperatures, the conditions are expected to result in "wintry showers" leading to "difficult driving conditions" because of slippery surfaces.

As of early this morning, the Environment Agency had put out 120 flood warnings and 192 flood alerts in England.

This was up from 98 and 169 yesterday, respectively.

Meanwhile, multiple yellow warnings have been issued as temperatures are expected to fall still further - in the Scottish Highlands the mercury expected to drop to a teeth-chattering -15C.

A warning for ice that covers much of Scotland and England's north-west and north-east cautioned there could be 'icy surfaces and high-ground snow leading to some difficult travelling conditions in places on Saturday night and Sunday morning'.

The expected frequent wintry snow showers have also seen the forecaster put out a lengthy snow and ice warning for northern Scotland currently in place from Sunday through to Wednesday.

Yellow weather warnings in place for today.
Yellow weather warnings in place for today.

"A few centimetres of snow are likely at low levels over a given 24-hour period," the forecaster said, "with the potential for 10-15cm above 200 metres, especially across parts of the Highlands.

"Ice will be additional hazard, especially Tuesday night.”

The national weather service warned that much of the country could see temperatures drop below 0C.

'By Sunday most of the UK will be in the northerly airflow, with lower temperatures spreading further south overnight," it said.

Met Office warnings in place tomorrow.
Met Office warnings in place tomorrow.

'Showers will fall increasingly as sleet and snow in the north, even to lower levels. Some showers further South and West, and perhaps a more persistent spell of rain overnight into Monday, could also turn to sleet and snow mainly over high ground such as the Brecon Beacons, Exmoor and Dartmoor.

'Overnight frost will become more widespread by Monday night, with overnight temperatures below 00C across much of the UK.

'Temperatures could get down to -10C in sheltered glens, or across high ground areas of Scotland where there is lying snow.'

A palace insider has reportedly claimed that Harry could have a reconciliation meeting with William and the King in the coming months, but says both sides will need to admit fault.

Palace peace talks between Harry, William and Charles 'could happen in coming months', insider claims
Nurses and supporters striking on a picket line outside Great Ormond Street Hospital for children on the 20th of December 2022 in London, United Kingdom.

Union warns twice the number of nurses could strike in February if no progress in negotiations
Lying Water A Hazard After Heavy Rain

Flood warnings issued as temperatures plummet, with snow, sleet, and ice set to hit UK

A girl, 7, is in a life-threatening condition, while another girl and four women were also taken to hospital, after a shooting outside a church in central London.

Girl, 7, fights for life and five others taken to hospital after drive-by shooting outside funeral
Everton FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Everton's board were advised not to attend Southampton defeat over 'real and credible threat to their safety'
Petr Pavel

Former general defeats billionaire in race to be president of Czech Republic

Joe Biden

More classified documents were found at Joe Biden’s home, lawyers admit

Several luxury cars have been seized from social media personality Andrew Tate's property in Bucharest by authorities, according to a journalist at the scene.

Several luxury cars seized from Andrew Tate's property in Bucharest by Romanian authorities
A girl, 7, and three women have been taken to hospital after a shooting close to a church in central London.

Girl, 7, and three women injured in drive-by shooting outside funeral in central London

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg joins protest in Germany against coal mine expansion

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Caller believes Sadiq Khan is a 'terrorist' for damaging London

Caller believes Sadiq Khan is a 'terrorist' for damaging London

New online safety bill is too broad

Caller argues new internet safety law that could jail social media bosses is 'far too broad'
Distressed caller forced to leave the country after being raped by a ‘friend’ from university

Distressed caller forced to leave the country after being raped by a ‘friend’ from university
Matt Frei Brexit

‘UK’s economic crisis has been made worse by Brexit,’ says former official

‘It’s a national scandal’: Ed Miiband condemns forced prepayment meters and calls for a temporary ban on them

‘It’s a national scandal’: Ed Miliband calls for temporary ban on forced prepayment meters

James O'Brien

'The hangover' of Brexit is setting in as rest of Europe 'watches through their fingers', says caller in Belgium
'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

Dean Dunham puts questions to a person who 'knows all there is to know about bailiffs'

Dean Dunham puts questions to a person who 'knows all there is to know about bailiffs'

‘Politicians can’t tell us the truth’ about impact of Brexit, says straight-talking James O’Brien

James O’Brien: Politicians 'can’t admit' NHS crisis because it would reveal Brexit failure

Nick Ferrari

Sadiq Khan is a 'total disaster', Political columnist slams London Mayor over Brexit stance

