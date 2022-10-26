Brits face Christmas travel misery as UK Border Force votes to strike in pay dispute

By Chris Samuel

Brits are facing travel chaos this Christmas, with Border Force officers balloting to strike in a move that could result in long queues at ports and airports.

The ISU union, which represents 3,500 Border Force, immigration enforcement and visa officers is threatening strike action over an eight per cent pay claim, and have rejected the Home Office's offer of a three per cent rise, The Telegraph reported.

The union has insisted it won't take any action that would jeopardise national security.

This means checks will still take place at UK borders though they could take longer leading to queues for travellers over the festive period.

It could also mean that police and military officers are call-up to to handle the Channel migrant crisis.

Mark Gribbin, the ISU’s general secretary, said the union was considering a “longer period” of strike action over the Christmas and New Year period.

He said the strikes would also target Channel migrant work and border ports, sites that are key for importation of Christmas goods and food supplies.

Tony Smith, an ex-Border Force director general, warned there was a risk that national security could be compromised by the walk-outs.

"It is very worrying. If the Border Force cutter crews come out on strike, you could potentially stop meeting the small boats in the Channel. If you are not able to stop them at sea, they will be arriving on the beaches," he said.

Matthew Scott, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Kent, is seeking an urgent meeting with Cabinet Office ministers and officials to discuss contingency plans including whether additional police officers will be required to help with the migrants.

“Kent is a can-do police force but if we get 500 to 600 migrants turning up on a strike day, that will be problematic,” he said.

As a key public service, more than half of members members have to vote in the ballot, which is due to close on October 31.

UK border passport control. Picture: Alamy

To secure a mandate for strike action, over 40 per cent of the membership also has to vote in favour.

Previously, an indicative ballot suggested members would back the action. The members' last strikes were in 1984 and 2012 over pay and pensions.

Mr Gribbin said: “We are deeply saddened and frustrated that things have reached this point.

“We have offered the Home Office every opportunity to enter into meaningful dialogue. They have repeatedly refused to engage with our eight per cent pay claim.

“The Home Office position is intransigent, unreasonable and disrespectful. We have now exhausted all options short of industrial action to carry forward our pay campaign.”

He added: “There will be a focus on our border ports and on Channel migrant work. We are also considering a longer period of industrial action over the Christmas and New Year period.

“We are prepared also to look at more focussed action, directed either at refraining from specific workplace activities or perhaps shorter strike stoppages, where lengthier action would risk especially severe national security consequences.”

The threatened action comes as the PCS union, which represents over 150,000 civil servants including some Border Force and immigration officers.

The postal vote is set to close on November 7 and will be announced on November 10.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We work closely with all UK ports and airports to ensure passengers and goods can cross the border as smoothly as possible, and will do so in the event of any industrial action.

“Government have robust plans in place to deploy officers flexibly to support the flow of passengers and goods at the UK border.”