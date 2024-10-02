Brit fleeing Lebanon warzone describes fear of 'missiles coming towards me' as families touch down at Heathrow

2 October 2024, 16:22 | Updated: 2 October 2024, 16:24

Lara (left) and Rita (right) were among those fleeing Lebanon
Lara (left) and Rita (right) were among those fleeing Lebanon. Picture: PA

By Christian Oliver

A Brit among the Lebanese duel-nationals fleeing Beirut has described the constant fear of 'a missile coming towards me' after government-chartered aircraft delivered families back to the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Families touching down at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday detailed the "terrifying" journey out of Beirut where missiles were landing "left, right and centre".

Lara - a 19-year-old who chose not to give her last name - was among many of those who were reuited with her family on Tuesday after being split up during the urgent scramble out of Lebanon amid Israeli forces' "limited" incursion north of its border during the conflict with Hezbollah.

The teen and her grandmother in her 90s who travelled with her were greeted by mother Solange and 13-year-old brother Ali, who came back from Lebanon on Saturday.

Asked about her journey to the airport, she said: “It was terrifying, I didn’t know if I was going to make it.

"People in Lebanon have said goodbye to me in a way they shouldn’t. Like they will never see me again.

"Whenever I hear a bang I think it’s a missile coming towards me."

Abbas Chamseddin with his wife Sana and their two sons Zien and Jawad (in buggy) at Heathrow Airport after they flew in from Beirut
Abbas Chamseddin with his wife Sana and their two sons Zien and Jawad (in buggy) at Heathrow Airport after they flew in from Beirut. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Israeli commander killed in ‘ambush’ as Hezbollah says clashes with troops in Lebanon are ‘only round one’

Read More: Israeli military warns people to evacuate another 50 villages in south Lebanon

She added that some people were struggling to afford to pay for flights out of Lebanon at short notice amid reports some tickets were more than £2,000. On Monday, the Government announced it had chartered a flight out of Lebanon for Britons wanting to leave.

Asked if the Foreign Office was doing enough, she said: “No, it’s disgusting.”

Lara’s brother, Ali, said of his journey: “I was at risk of losing my life. There were rockets left, right and centre."

Ali told the PA news agency that he “couldn’t sleep” in Lebanon because the drones were flying so low. "It was like having a fly in your ear," he added.

Their mother Solange said: "We lost a lot of family and friends last week. Some of them are still under the rubble."

Talking about her children, she said: "It’s so sad that at that age they’ve seen so much. They saw the Port of Beirut explosion. But nothing will stop them going back.

"My daughter said she would be happy to die if they bomb the airport."

A 60-year-old United Nations worker said the situation in Lebanon is the worst he has seen in the 13 years he has worked there.

The man, who did not want to be named, arrived in the UK having retired from his job as planned. He said explosions and shelling have significantly increased over the last few weeks in the city of Tyre where he was working.

"It’s rough, lots of civilian areas have been hit," he said. "I’ve not seen this intensity before, it’s bad.

"Some have moved away from Tyre to Beirut further from the border. But people are stoic," he added.

Lara speaks to media at Heathrow Airport after arriving on a flight from Beirut, Lebanon
Lara speaks to media at Heathrow Airport after arriving on a flight from Beirut, Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

Philip, 28 - a British citizen who did not wish to share his surname - also described his "instant relief" watching his mother’s flight back to the UK take off from Lebanon after a late-night escape filled with the sound of explosions.

His mother Rita, 55, said she heard bombing during her taxi ride through a southern suburb of Beirut in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Philip told PA that he woke up at 2am and spoke with his mother for two hours as she took the hour-long trip to Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport for a commercial flight back to London Heathrow.

He said she had to travel through a "dangerous" part of the country for about 20 minutes and Philip heard his mother "panicking" at the sounds of bombing in the distance.

"I heard her say, 'oh my God, I’ve heard something' and the taxi driver saying, 'stay calm' – so that was worrying, but it became clear that it was relatively at a distance," he said.

"In my mind for the last five days, I was like 'we just need to be lucky, we just need a 20 minute window for us to be lucky and for her to get out'.

"I appreciate many civilians are not lucky to have flights but this is my mum and I need her out of there.

"I was kind of relieved when she entered the airport building, because it was my hope that that was sort of an off-limit place where there’d be some international co-ordination not to bomb the airport.”

Philip tracked his mother’s Middle East Airlines flight using a tracking website. He later confirmed that the flight arrived at Heathrow at 11.15am on Wednesday. Reflecting on the moment he watched his mother’s flight begin to ascend, he said: “I felt instant relief.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has said: “FCDO continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon. “If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave, while commercial options remain available.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

London Night Tzar Amy Lame At London Bridge Station

Sadiq Khan's 'night czar' Amy Lamé to stand down after criticism of London's faltering nightlife

Israeli military and people look at a damaged school building

Eight Israeli soldiers killed during fighting in southern Lebanon

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer pays back over £6,000 of gifts received since becoming Prime Minister amid donations row

Russia Journalists Arrested

Four Russian journalists go on trial accused of working for Navalny foundation

Footage from one road-user showed a row of vehicles in the hard shoulder with their hazard lights on

'Massive' pothole on M25 'takes out' 20 cars in morning rush hour causing five-mile queues

Lord Alli is a major donor to Keir Starmer and other top Labour ministers

Labour peer Lord Alli at centre of Starmer freebies row under Lords investigation for possible code breaches

A car moves along the shore in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan

Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Krathon heads for Taiwan

Chris Kaba was shot dead by a police marksman in 2022

'No justification' for 'angry' police officer to shoot Chris Kaba, court hears, as murder trial begins

The 47-year-old, identified by local media as Christian Brueckner, faces five sexual offence charges

Prosecutors call for 15-year sentence for Madeleine McCann suspect in unrelated trial

Copenhagen Police investigate two explosions near the Israeli embassy

Three arrested after explosions near Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return to acting seven years after announcing retirement

Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return to acting seven years after announcing retirement

Teachers Fiona Elias (left) and Liz Hopkin (right) were injured at the school on 24 April

Teachers stabbed by pupil in Ammanford school stabbing thought they would die, court hears

The defendant Christian B, in court

Prosecutors seek 15-year term for Madeleine McCann suspect in unrelated trial

The collision took place on the junction of Goldsmid Road and Russell Street in Reading

Girl, 4, killed after being hit by minibus in Reading

Sunshine is set to return after the wet weather of recent weeks

Exact date rain to end and sunshine to return after 'wettest September in over a century'

Keir Starmer meets Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels

Keir Starmer says he wants 'to make Brexit work' with 'positive' UK-EU relationship

Latest News

See more Latest News

A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames during a third day of a wildfire, in Sofiana village,

Greek firefighters make progress in taming deadly forest blaze burning for days

Andrew Hill, 60, nearly died at the side of the road after he crashed his vintage Hawker Hunter jet into the A27 in West Sussex

Pilot involved in Shoreham Airshow disaster that killed 11 men appeals for flying licence to be reinstated
One of Britain's most wanted men, Jamie Stevenson, has been jailed for 20 years

Fugitive crime boss jailed for 20 years over plot to smuggle 100million cocaine in banana boxes
Part of a damaged taxiway at Miyazaki Airport in south-western Japan

Wartime bomb explodes at Japanese airport

Israel and Hezbollah have begun fighting on the ground in Lebanon and details of the first casualties have begun to emerge

Israeli commander killed in ‘ambush’ as Hezbollah says clashes with troops in Lebanon are ‘only round one’
Israeli shelling hit an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel

Israeli military warns people to evacuate another 50 villages in south Lebanon

Ian Hislop

Ian Hislop breaks silence amid police probe of London taxi 'shooting', after rear window shattered
Mother forced to remain strapped into Disney World ride next to son's limp body after his heart stopped

Boy, five, resuscitated as mother forced to stay on Disney World ride next to son's limp body after his heart stopped
Victoria Taylor, 34, was last seen at an address in Malton, North Yorkshire, on September 30.

Police search river as urgent hunt launched for mother who vanished from home days ago

Private companies are advertising alternate routes out of Lebanon - including a luxury yacht.

'Ridiculously overpriced' yacht advertised on Instagram for people escaping Lebanon amid attacks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

David Beckham and Prince William have welcomed two state-of-the-art helicopters to the London Air Ambulance fleet - after a mammoth £16 million fundraising appeal supported by LBC listeners.

David Beckham and Prince William welcome state-of-the-art London air ambulances after £16 million fundraiser

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit