Brits told to leave Lebanon 'immediately' as 700 troops sent to Mediterranean on evacuation mission

Brits have been told to leave Lebanon immediately. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Brits have been told to leave Lebanon immediately as hundreds of troops make their way to the Mediterranean for a "Dunkirk-style" evacuation mission.

The UK is sending around 700 troops to Cyprus in case an emergency evacuation of Lebanon is required as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate.

Commercial escape routes could soon be cut off as the situation deteriorates, with airlines continuing to suspend flights to Lebanon.

It comes as the UK Government begins the first stage of its contingency plan, with the military team supported by Border Force and Foreign Office officials.

The Royal Air Force has planes and transport helicopters on standby to provide support if necessary.

Smoke rises behind a destroyed house following an Israeli airstrike on Khiam village, as seen from Marjayoun town, south Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

Defence Secretary John Healey made the announcement on Tuesday evening following a Cobra meeting.

"Events in the past hours and days have demonstrated how volatile this situation is, which is why our message is clear, British nationals should leave now," he said.

"We continue to urge all sides to step back from conflict to prevent further tragic loss of life.

"Our government is ensuring all preparations are in place to support British Nationals should the situation deteriorate.

"I want to thank the British personnel who are deploying in the region for their commitment and professionalism."

The mission - known as 'Operation Meteoric' - could see troops make beach landings in Lebanon, with Brits later escorted on to military vessels.

It is expected to go ahead if more routes out of country are closed down.

The operation has been compared to the evacuation of soldiers from Dunkirk in 1940 after they were surrounded by German forces.

It comes after Keir Starmer urged Israel and Hezbollah to "pull back from the brink" during his speech at the Labour conference on Tuesday.

"This is a time when great forces demand a decisive government prepared to face the future. We can see that again in the Middle East today," he said.

"So I call again for restraint and de-escalation at the border between Lebanon and Israel. Again, all parties to pull back from the brink.

"I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the hostages, and a recommitment to the two-state solution, a recognised Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.

"And that’s the message I will take to the UN General Assembly when I travel there later today, alongside our steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression."

Sir Keir will be at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday and Thursday as world leaders attempt to prevent the fighting in Lebanon spiralling into an all-out war.

Lebanon sees deadliest day of conflict since 2006 as over 490 die in strikes

While travelling to the US, the PM said: "The most important message from me this evening is to British nationals in Lebanon, to leave immediately and I just want to reinforce that.

"Yes, we are ramping up the contingency plans, I think that you would expect that in light of the escalation.

"But it is important that we be really, really clear: now is the time to leave.

"More broadly, I am worried about the situation and I think we need to be clear we need de-escalation, we need a ceasefire, we need to pull back from the brink.

"I think that will be amongst the first topics we discuss in New York."

At least 569 people have been killed and more than 1,835 injured after Israel launched a series of deadly strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon at the start of the week.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video posted to Twitter that "Israel's war is not with (the people of Lebanon), it's with Hezbollah".

In the address to people in Lebanon, Mr Netanyahu added: "Please, get out of harm's way now. Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes."