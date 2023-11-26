'Best advert yet': Viewers praise heartwarming Christmas ad for pub in Northern Ireland

The advert for Charlie's Bar in Enniskillen has gone viral. Picture: TikTok

By Kieran Kelly

Viewers have praised a Christmas advert for a pub in Northern Ireland, which shows an elderly man finally find friends after being ignored all day.

The advert follows an elderly man leave his home with a bunch of flowers and head to a cemetery.

He lays the flowers down at the cemetery as he removes his hat, before leaving and heading down his high street.

The man is ignored by several people as he walks down the high street, before he enters Charlie's Pub.

He sits down at the pub and is served a Guinness by the bartender.

He is briefly alone before a small dog jumps up to join him.

His owners end up joining the man for a pint, before the bar finishes its advert with the caption: "There are no strangers here, only friends you haven't met."

Viewers have been praising the advert, pointing out how emotional it is.

One person said: "Balling at 9am on a Saturday morning wasn't my plan."

Another said: "This has to be the best advertisement out this Christmas."

A third added: "The best Christmas advert I’ve ever seen this is amazing and the message is so important."