Brits stranded and out of pocket after Gatwick cancels flights last-minute due to staff shortages

23 August 2022, 13:37 | Updated: 23 August 2022, 14:28

Richard Peach and his wife (left) had to sell their Coldplay tickets after their easyJet flight was cancelled, while Stuart Hayles and his friend Stephen, from Oxford, are stranded in Mallorca.
Richard Peach and his wife (left) had to sell their Coldplay tickets after their easyJet flight was cancelled, while Stuart Hayles and his friend Stephen, from Oxford, are stranded in Mallorca. Picture: Richard Peach/Facebook/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Brits have been left stranded abroad, forced to miss concerts, and hundreds of pounds out of pocket after Gatwick cancelled nearly 30 easyJet flights due to staff shortages.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thirteen departures and thirteen arrivals - a total of 26 flights - had to be cancelled on Tuesday morning after not enough staff went in to work in the control tower, the West Sussex airport said.

"Restrictions were put on the number of flights that can arrive into Gatwick due to late-notice staff absence in the airport's control tower," said a spokesman.

"Some flights throughout the day may unfortunately be delayed or cancelled as a result.

"Gatwick would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will cause to our passengers."

The sudden cancellations came despite Gatwick earlier saying it was "now very much operating business as usual".

Furious passengers took to social media after being left stranded at airports abroad, and at Gatwick.

Richard Peach, 52, who was due to watch Coldplay tonight with his wife at The Kelvingrove Hotel in Glasgow, had to sell his tickets after easyJet cancelled their flight last-minute.

Richard Peach and his wife were due to watch Coldplay in Glasgow on Tuesday.
Richard Peach and his wife were due to watch Coldplay in Glasgow on Tuesday. Picture: Richard Peach

He told LBC he was "very disappointed" to not be making the trip to Scotland to watch the band perform and hit out at the "last-minute" notice from the budget airline.

He was fortunate enough to see Coldplay at Wembley with his son on Sunday, but said it's "disappointing" to have his trip cancelled last minute.

Mr and Mrs Peach were due to get a 5.30am train out of Chichester to Gatwick, ahead of their flight at 8.55am.

However, when they checked their emails before setting off, they were told their flight had been cancelled.

The next flight would have been too much of a rush to make it in time for the concert, so they were forced to sell their tickets on Facebook.

They had both taken two days off work to attend the gig, and they'd forked out £137 on a hotel stay which they are unable to claim back.

EasyJet staff in Spain have voted to strike on nine days next month.
EasyJet have cancelled a number of flights from Gatwick. Picture: Alamy

"It was a non-refundable booking with a small family business and they can't afford to lose it, and I do sympathise with them," the local government officer said.

"For them to be able to cancel at such short notice - that's what is most disappointing.

"If they gave you three or four days notice it would allow you to look at making alternative plans, but when it's this short notice you are stuck."

Meanwhile, Michelle Smith, who was also due to fly from Gatwick to Glasgow today, said she received an email at 1.40am saying her flight was cancelled, despite receiving five emails the previous day regarding check-in.

She said she felt "let down" by the airline.

She wrote: "Let down by @easyJet again. Cancelled flight LGW to Glasgow 1030 this morning 😠how do you think it is OK to send email at 1.40am to advise flight cancelled? 🥵 despite 5 emails the day before re check in. @easyJet_press rude and unhelpful."

Stuart Hayles and his friend Stephen, from Oxford, woke up to a text message telling them their easyJet flight from Mallorca to Gatwick had been cancelled.

"We were due to fly this morning, now we're stranded here, with no explanation," Mr Hayles told the BBC.

The pair, who had been on a week's holiday, are now trying to find accommodation but say it is almost impossible at short notice.

Thousands of people have been hit by flight cancellations and airport delays this summer, with thousands of flights axed last minute due to staff shortages.

Earlier in the summer, Gatwick recruited 400 extra security staff to try to ease queues over the holidays.

It also introduced a daily flight cap, which it said would help passengers "experience a more reliable and better standard of service".

Without constraints over the summer passengers would have experienced poor standards of service. Queues would have been long and many flights would have been delayed or cancelled at the last minute.

But with the school holidays coming to an end, the worst has passed.

Gatwick's chief executive Stewart Wingate said: "The unprecedented growth in traffic led to short-term operational issues in June; however, our decisive early action to limit the airport's capacity in the crucial school holiday period of July and August has ensured passengers have experienced reliable flight timetables over the summer months.

"We are now very much operating business as usual and do not see any reason to extend the capacity declaration."

More than 13 million passengers travelled through the airport in the six months to the end of June. It now expects 32.8 million passengers to use the airport this year.

But this prediction could be hit by runaway inflation, which is pushing up costs and making people cut back on luxuries.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kyra Hill died at Liquid Leisure

'She was left to drown': Heartbroken father of girl, 11, who drowned at Liquid Leisure hits out at response

An amber alert has been issued ahead of the final public holiday of summer

AA issues amber traffic warning ahead of 'last hurrah' bank holiday weekend

The government has been criticised for continuing with the Tory leadership contest.

Tory leadership contest is 'callous' and 'self-indulgent' amid cost of living crisis, says Utilita boss

A record breaking day for migrant crossings was seen on Monday

More than 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day in highest total since records began

Jupiter's tiny moons can be seen in the image.

NASA reveals 'incredible' Jupiter views taken from world's most powerful space telescope

A woman died in the high-speed crash

'Like a horror movie': Tesla driver recalls terrifying A40 Range Rover crash that left woman dead

Just Stop Oil protesters on the M25 in Grays, Essex.

Police finally crack down on eco mobs as they haul M25 protesters off the road before they block rush-hour traffic

Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool

Girl, 9, shot dead in Merseyside named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel

The Government has announced disabled people will start to receive the payments to help with the cost of living from next month

Disabled people to get £150 cost of living payment from September amid 18% inflation warning

Lord Richard Harrington says he is lobbying the Treasury to up the payments made to those hosting Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugee host cash should be doubled, Treasury told as cost of living crisis deepens

Downing Street say households will not face blackouts this winter

Downing Street insists households and businesses will not face blackouts this winter amid cost of living crisis

asda

Chief Constable 'sick' of police getting caught up in culture wars

Giorgia Meloni shared a video appearing to show a woman being raped by an asylum seeker

Far-right Italian MP shares video of 'Ukrainian women being raped' to make immigration point

Joshua Carney was sentenced to life in prison

Burglar who violently raped mother and daughter, 14, five days after being freed from jail, locked up for life

A British woman was hit by lightning on Kasjuni Beach in Croatia (file photos)

Brit mum 'struck by lightning in front of daughter' on Croatia beach

Police have said Owami Davies could be 'street homeless'

Missing Owami Davies could be sleeping rough and has no access to phone or bank cards, says Met

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Fears of Russian escalation on eve of Ukraine’s national day

Lebanon

Large section of Beirut port silos collapses

Germany Gas Tax

German gas storage 80% full despite Russian pipeline issues

Hungary National Holiday

Heads of Hungary weather service fired after wrong forecast

Russia Nationalist Killed

Mourners pay tribute to nationalist killed by Moscow car bombing

Najib Razak

Court upholds former Malaysian PM’s corruption conviction

Poyang Lake

Chinese workers dig deep to keep crops watered after drought hits largest lake

Anthony Albanese

Australian government to prevent prime ministers gaining secret powers

Cristina Fernandez

Prosecutors request 12-year sentence for Argentinian vice president

Gary Gaines

High school coach of Friday Night Lights fame Gary Gaines dies aged 73

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London