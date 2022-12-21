Unions and ministers accuse each other of harming patients as 999 strikes start, with Brits warned to 'take extra care'

21 December 2022, 00:00 | Updated: 21 December 2022, 05:39

Ambulance workers go on strike today
Ambulance workers go on strike today. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Brits have been urged to "take extra care" amid ambulance strikes, with ministers and unions accusing each other of inflicting harm on patients.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Around 25,000 paramedics and ambulance crews are taking part in the first national strike for more than 30 years today.

Ministers warned members of the public not to get involved in any "risky activity" such as needless car journeys and contact sports, especially as health leaders "cannot guarantee patient safety" during the walkouts.

NHS officials also reminded people to "drink responsibly" amid the Christmas party season.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said it was a "very worrying time" and people should "look out for their vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours".

Steve Barclay said contingency planning had been made "almost impossible"
Steve Barclay said contingency planning had been made "almost impossible". Picture: Alamy

"We now know that the NHS contingency plans will not cover all 999 calls," Mr Barclay wrote in the Telegraph.

"Ambulance unions have made a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients."

He said contingency planning had been made "almost impossible" due the refusal of unions to provide cover for emergency calls and a lack of clarity about which cases will get a response.

UNISON General Secretary Christina McAnea
UNISON General Secretary Christina McAnea. Picture: Getty

But the boss of Unison, the union leading the strike, said it was "absolutely" the government's fault if people die because of the industrial action.

Christina McAnea said: "They have been totally irresponsible. 'The only time they called me in for a meeting was today, the day before the strike, and it's completely irresponsible of them to refuse to open any kind of discussions or negotiations with us."

Ambulance services have committed to helping with "immediately life-threatening emergencies" but that does not include those suffering heart attacks and strokes.

It comes despite critical incidents being declared by a series of hospitals and ambulance trusts across the UK.

Armed forces personnel have been called in to help on the frontline, with around 600 members having been drafted in to drive ambulances during the strikes.

However, they will not be allowed to go through red lights or or turn on blue lights when driving.

Health minister Will Quince told LBC on Tuesday: "We can't have them break the law, and it wouldn't be right to ask them to do so".

Armed forces personnel have been called in to help
Armed forces personnel have been called in to help. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, nurses have warned that post-Christmas strikes will be announced by the end of the week unless the Government agrees a deal on pay.

A "clock is running" for the Prime Minister to enter negotiations after a strike day on Tuesday, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen said.

The 12-hour walkout, the second in less than a week, saw around 10,000 NHS nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland stay absent from work, with many taking to picket lines to express their concern over pay, staffing levels and patient safety.

Ms Cullen said: "Today, the Prime Minister looked out of step with the country he leads. But he could still make this the last nurse strike of his premiership.

"With the end of today's strike, a clock is running for the Prime Minister. There are two days for us to meet and begin to turn this around by Christmas. By Friday, we will be announcing the dates and hospitals for a strike next month.

"Westminster may be shutting for Christmas tonight but nursing staff are readying for their shifts over the next two weeks and looking at the new year with trepidation.

"We are not looking for a miracle, just the fair pay and recognition that is in the Prime Minister's gift."

The RCN is calling for nurses to be awarded a 5% plus inflation pay rise. The current rate of inflation in the UK is over 10%.

A patient's 300-yard trip from a Scottish hospital's helipad to its wards became a 50-mile journey

Patient's 300-yard trip from hospital helipad to ward becomes 50-mile journey amid 'truly terrifying' ambulance shortage

