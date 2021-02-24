Brits urged to persist with staying at home with new advertising campaign

24 February 2021, 18:00

By Kate Buck

Brits are being urged to battle on with staying at home with a new advertising campaign, after the Prime Minister laid out his plans for getting out of lockdown.

The campaign also urges people to keep going with behavioural changes including mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said "we must all continue to play our part" in controlling the spread of the virus.

Read more: Life almost back to normal by 21 June in Boris Johnson's 'roadmap' to freedom

England's stay at home order will remain in place until at least March 29 despite the minor easing of restrictions and the return of schools on March 8.

Prof Whitty said: "Infection rates are falling, but they still remain very high and the impact of Covid-19 is still putting pressure on hospitals across the country.

People are being urged to keep washing their hands
People are being urged to keep washing their hands. Picture: DHSC
The stay at home message is still being pushed
The stay at home message is still being pushed. Picture: DHSC

"Vaccines give clear hope for the future, but for now we must all continue to play our part in protecting the NHS and saving lives."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "The British resolve during this pandemic has been astounding. We've all pulled together to help each other out.

Read more: Summer schools for secondary pupils as part of £700m catch-up plan in England

Read more: Priti Patel: It's still 'far too early' to book summer holidays

"I know it's been a long year but we can't let up now. Everything we're doing is bringing us one step closer to beating this virus.

"The vaccine rollout is going extremely well and is saving lives - but it is not the only way we will reduce infection rates and be able to get back to normality.

Glass wearers have had to deal with foggy specs for some time now
Glass wearers have had to deal with foggy specs for some time now, and they're being urged to carry on. Picture: DHSC
Video chatting has been a common way for people to carry on seeing their friends
Video chatting has been a common way for people to carry on seeing their friends. Picture: DHSC

"So let's keep going. I encourage everyone to keep playing their part and stay at home - keep washing your hands, wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance which will ensure that, together, we beat this."

The campaign will run across TV, radio, out of home advertising and on social media, reminding people that everything they’ve done is helping to bring the number of infections down.

It will air for the first time on ITV at 19:15 tonight.

