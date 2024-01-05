'Mine is staying up until February': Brits vow to leave Christmas trees up beyond Twelfth Night

5 January 2024, 19:14

Some Brits have vowed to keep their Christmas trees up until February
Some Brits have vowed to keep their Christmas trees up until February. Picture: social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

It's the 5th of January, meaning most Brits will be scrambling to get their Christmas trees down tonight to avoid the curse of the Twelfth Night.

While most of us will be glad to see the back of Christmas decorations for another year, there is a select few that always insist on leaving theirs up for another few weeks.

This year is no different, with some taking to social media to announce plans to leave their trees up well into February.

Justifying their decision, one Brit Tory Scott said: "January is depressing. Pretty fairy lights make me happy. I'd like to start a petition for everyone to keep their Christmas lights (not trees or other decs, just lights) up until the end of January. Who's with me?"

Another said: "I have a unit with Christmas ornaments on display all year. My excuse is their to delicate to pack away. It makes me happy every time I walk past it."

It follows a trend which has taken hold in Scandinavian countries, where there are only a few hours of light throughout the day.

In countries such as Sweden, fairy lights stay up in order to keep the festive cheer going.

And that is the reason others are giving to justify keeping up the decorations for several weeks.

