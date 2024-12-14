Exclusive

Five men questioned by police over Brixton Academy crush as investigation continues two years on

Four people were rushed to hospital in critical condition after they were crushed during a concert by Afropop singer Asake at the iconic venue in south London. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight.

LBC can reveal that five men have been questioned as suspects by police investigating a fatal crush at the O2 Academy Brixton, in South London, two years ago.

23-year-old security guard Gaby Hutchinson and 33-year-old mum-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo died after hundreds of people tried to force their way into a gig by Nigerian afro-pop singer Asake on 15 December 2022.

A third woman suffered life-changing injuries.

The Metropolitan Police has told LBC they’re continuing to investigate what happened and that they remain ‘determined’ to find answers.

Over the past 12 months, officers have arrested three men and interviewed two others under caution who had handed themselves in after a public appeal.

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23 (right), and Rebecca Ikumelo (left), 33, were killed. Picture: Handout

Three of them, one aged 26 and two in their 40s, were questioned on suspicion of manslaughter by unlawful act.

They’ve all been released and no charges have been made.

The Brixton Academy was forced to shut for 16 months after the crush happened, as police urged Lambeth Council to remove its licence.

It was allowed to reopen in April this year, after new safety protocols were put in place.

It has since hosted gigs with artists including Chappell Roan, Confidence Man, Vampire Weekend and a fundraiser this weekend called ‘Gig for Gaza’ with Paul Weller, Primal Scream and Paloma Faith.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, told LBC: “Two-years after this tragic event, our thoughts remain with Rebecca Ikumelo, Gaby Hutchinson, the young woman who suffered life-changing injuries – and their devastated loved ones.

“We continue to investigate this highly complex case, thoroughly and diligently - and remain determined to provide answers to the bereaved and the survivors”.

After the crush happened, reports emerged of security guards taking bribes on the door and letting people in without tickets.

One employee spoke to the BBC claiming, “some staff made £1,000 cash”.

He described the crush as "like being in a car crash that's been really awful - being crashed on and stamped on”.

"When you had let a few people in, they would text their friends, and they'll text their friends," he said.

The Brixton O2 Academy music venue in Stockwell Road, south London. Picture: Alamy

"And the bouncers started being greedy, and it got out of hand. And people wanted to come in anyway, without a ticket."You can train someone to the max, but when that happens in front of you, you actually stop… you freeze."

Earlier this year, the family of Gaby Hutchinson instructed lawyers to take legal action over her death, saying they wanted to “find out the truth”.

Brixton Academy is owned by Academy Music Group (AMG), which runs 18 live music venues across the UK, including three others in London.

They have said new safety measures had been developed to ensure their licence is restored, including stronger doors, a better queuing system, and more secure ticketing.

£1.2 million was spent on maintenance and improvements in 2023, despite the venue not being open, a hearing was told.