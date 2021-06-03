Brixton: Crowd hurls objects at police at scene of suspected shooting and stabbing

3 June 2021, 06:30

Riot police were deployed after a suspected shooting and stabbing in Brixton
Riot police were deployed after a suspected shooting and stabbing in Brixton. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

People hurled objects at police who had been called to help a man lying in the street with suspected gunshot and stab wounds in south London last night.

Officers were deployed in riot gear and videos showed police dogs and a helicopter were also used, after emergency services were called to reports of an injured man in Brixton at 9.37pm.

The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital but police said while they attended the scene on Moorland Road, SW9, a "large group" of people approached them and started throwing "objects" at them.

The victim's condition is not known. A number of roads in the area were closed while police investigated.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 21:37hrs on Wednesday, 2 June to reports of an injured man on Moorland Road, SW9.

"Officers, including firearms officers, and London's Air Ambulance attended.

"A man, aged in his mid-20s, was found suffering what are believed to be gunshot injuries and stab wounds. He was taken by the LAS to a south London hospital; we await an update on his condition.

"Whilst at the scene, officers were approached by a large group of people and objects were thrown towards them.

"A crime scene is in place and officers remain in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7951/02Jun.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The survey found that 60 per cent of nurses had been harassed by either patients or colleagues.

Six in 10 nurses sexually harassed at work, study shows

Sri Lanka ship

Race to prevent environmental disaster as chemicals ship sinks off Sri Lanka
Netherlands Robot Boat

Amsterdam tests electric driverless boats on canals

Home secretary Priti Patel launched the Safer Streets Fund to tackle crimes like burglary, robbery and theft

£18m pledge to make streets safer in England and Wales

The England bowler has apologised for the offensive tweets, which he "fully regrets"

Cricketer Ollie Robinson apologises for racist and sexist tweets
Venus

Nasa to send two robotic missions to Venus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending

Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending
Ryanair chief: Vaccines will remove the need for 'crazy' Covid-19 PCR tests for travel

Ryanair chief: Vaccines will remove the need for 'crazy' Covid-19 PCR tests for travel
Chartered College of Teaching chief brands £1.4 billion education plan 'an insult'

Chartered College of Teaching chief brands £1.4 billion of funding for education plan 'an insult'
'People have turned aggressive towards me since the Brexit vote,' says Romanian caller

Heartbroken Romanian caller leaves UK after "post-Brexit aggression"
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

Wetherspoons boss pushing to recruit EU workers is a 'national scandal,' says union

Wetherspoons boss pushing to recruit EU workers is a 'national scandal,' says union

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London