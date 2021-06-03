Brixton: Crowd hurls objects at police at scene of suspected shooting and stabbing

Riot police were deployed after a suspected shooting and stabbing in Brixton. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

People hurled objects at police who had been called to help a man lying in the street with suspected gunshot and stab wounds in south London last night.

Officers were deployed in riot gear and videos showed police dogs and a helicopter were also used, after emergency services were called to reports of an injured man in Brixton at 9.37pm.

The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital but police said while they attended the scene on Moorland Road, SW9, a "large group" of people approached them and started throwing "objects" at them.

The victim's condition is not known. A number of roads in the area were closed while police investigated.

This is right outside my flat. Never seen so many police cars/vans (est. 35). Heard police one person shot, and from young people in the area four shot, one in the head, with a shotgun. Hope police presence doesn’t escalate matters. #Brixton #Shooting https://t.co/KRUqpsB2jA pic.twitter.com/mJRcrIbg0D — OliviaCrellin 📺📻🎥 (@OliviaCrellin) June 2, 2021

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 21:37hrs on Wednesday, 2 June to reports of an injured man on Moorland Road, SW9.

"Officers, including firearms officers, and London's Air Ambulance attended.

"A man, aged in his mid-20s, was found suffering what are believed to be gunshot injuries and stab wounds. He was taken by the LAS to a south London hospital; we await an update on his condition.

"Whilst at the scene, officers were approached by a large group of people and objects were thrown towards them.

"A crime scene is in place and officers remain in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7951/02Jun.