Brixton O2 Academy licence suspended after fatal crush

22 December 2022, 14:13 | Updated: 22 December 2022, 17:58

Police cordon at Brixton's O2 Academy
Police cordon at Brixton's O2 Academy. Picture: LBC
Fran Way

By Fran Way

The O2 Academy in Brixton has had its licence suspended.

It comes after a ‘stampede’ of 3,000 people outside the music venue last Thursday night.

Two people were killed in the crush outside the sold-out concert of award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake.

The concert had to be cut short after just three songs when a large number of people tried to get into the venue.

The victims of the crush have now been named as Gaby Hutchinson, 23, who had been working as a security contractor at the venue, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, who was a nursing graduate and mother of two children.

A third person, a 21-year-old woman, is still in critical condition fighting for her life.

In an emergency meeting at Lambeth Council earlier today, the venue’s licence has now been suspended until January 16 which is when a full-council meeting will take place to decide the venue's long-term future on Brixton High Street.

The Metropolitan Police warned Lambeth Council’s licensing sub-committee to suspend the licence while the force carry out an investigation.

During the meeting they described a similar crush in 2020 when concerns were raised about the strength of the front doors.

The venue owners offered to remain closed for 28 days.

One of the shows has already been postponed and another due to happen on New Year’s Eve has been cancelled.

A statement from Lambeth Council on its website says: “We are shocked and saddened by the devastating incident in Brixton on Thursday night and are working to support our communities in the wake of this tragedy.

“The council is also fully playing its role in the investigations that are now underway. We are determined that answers must be found as to why these awful events occurred.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby Hutchinson who lost their lives, as well as with those who remain in hospital and those suffering the trauma of witnessing such distressing scenes at one of our borough’s live music venues.”

