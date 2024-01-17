Emotional moment Bronson Battersby celebrates first birthday with Teletubbies cake before his death aged two

17 January 2024, 16:59 | Updated: 17 January 2024, 17:00

Bronson Battersby was left to starve to death alone after his father suffered a fatal heart attack over Christmas
By Jenny Medlicott

This is the moment Bronson Battersby, who was found dead by social services, celebrated his first birthday.

Emotional footage from the boy’s first birthday has been released following the news of his death.

Bronson Battersby's body was found at his father's home in Skegness on January 9, following multiple failed attempts by social services to get in touch with them.

The clip, filmed in September 2022, shows his family singing 'Happy Birthday' to him while he’s presented with a Teletubbies cake for his first birthday.

His mum, Sarah Piesse, then blows out the candles for him which is followed by cheers of ‘hip hip hooray’.

The two-year-old boy was found dead curled up in the dark lying next to his dead father, who had suffered a heart attack, just weeks after Christmas.

Bronson, was considered to be vulnerable by social services, and so was being checked on weekly, The Sun reports.

He was found in the dark alongside his deceased father, Kenneth, and their pet dog, Skylar, who survived.

Mr Battersby, 60, is thought to have died of a heart attack no earlier than December 29.

Bronson Battersby celebrates birthday in heartbreaking footage

Bronson and his mum, Sarah
The two-year-old tragically died days later due to starvation and dehydration, but was not found for another week.

His death has raised questions about attempts that were made to contact Mr Battersby and his son, with the toddler's mother claiming 'chances were missed' to save him.

A timeline of Bronson's final days

Bronson Battersby
  • Bronson's mum, Sarah Piesse, last saw her son alive before Christmas, after having an argument with his father, Kenneth - around Christmas
  • A neighbour visits Kenneth and Bronson at their Skegness home - December 26
  • Kenneth messages his neighbour to say thanks for checking in on them. He also organised a social worker visit on January 2 - December 27
  • The earliest possible date Bronson's father could have died, according to his post-mortem - December 29
  • A social worker visits the house but gets no answer, despite knocking on the door. The police are contacted - January 2
  • Kenneth's landlord gives a social worker access to the property, where she finds Kenneth and Bronson's bodies - January 9
  • Post-mortem shows Kenneth died of a heart attack. Bronson died from dehydration and starvation - January 16.
Bronson Battersby died from dehydration and starvation
Bronson's mum, Sarah, claimed there were chances to save her sone, saying "social services didn't do anything".

"I can't believe it. They can't let them get away with this. We have to be able to rely on social workers to keep our children safe."I've had the results of the post mortem," she told The Sun.

"Bronson starved to death because his dad died. They think Kenneth died no earlier than December 29.

"It means if the social worker had pushed to get in when she got no reply on January 2 then Bronson would still have been alive."

Lincolnshire County Council said it was launching an urgent review, and said the thoughts of staff are "with the family and friends of those involved".

The social worker in question is thought not to have been suspended, but to have taken voluntary time off.

A spokeswoman for Lincolnshire Police said: "Police were made aware of the deaths of a 60-year-old man and a two-year-old child at a property in Skegness, at around 3.25pm on January 9.

"Investigations have been carried out and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious."

