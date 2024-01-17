Police force refers itself to watchdog after boy, two, starves to death following father's heart attack

Bronson Battersby
Bronson Battersby. Picture: Facebook

Lincolnshire Police has referred itself to the IOPC after two-year-old Bronson Battersby was left to starve to death alone when his father suffered a fatal heart attack over Christmas.

Bronson was found dead on January 9, curled up next to his father Kenneth in the home they shared in Skegness in Lincolnshire.

Mr Battersby, 60, is thought to have died of a heart attack no earlier than December 29.

Social services, who visited regularly because Bronson was classed as vulnerable, came to the house on January 2 but did not receive a reply, the Sun reported.

Another visit on January 4 also did not get a response. They called police but only five days later, on January 9, the two bodies were discovered.

Lincolnshire Police has now referred itself to the IOPC watchdog.

A spokesman said: "The exact actions of organisations involved will be analysed in a forthcoming review and at this stage it would be inappropriate to comment further.

"As part of standard procedures we have referred this to the IOPC as a result of a death or serious injury following police involvement."

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council: "On Tuesday the 9th [the social worker] went round again to see Bronson. The landlady arrived with a key and went inside with the social worker where they found tragically two bodies, which is just awful and devastating for all involved."

Read More: Bronson Battersby’s heartbreaking final days before tragic death and how ‘chances were missed to save him’

Bronson is said to have died of starvation and dehydration, based on a preliminary examination. The family dog, Skylar, was emaciated but survived.

Bronson's mother Sarah Piesse, who had rowed with Mr Battersby and moved out before Christmas, said: "If social services had done their job Bronson would still be alive. But they didn't do anything.

"I can't believe it. They can't let them get away with this. We have to be able to rely on social workers to keep our children safe.

"I've had the results of the post mortem. Bronson starved to death because his dad died. They think Kenneth died no earlier than December 29.

"It means if the social worker had pushed to get in when she got no reply on January 2 then Bronson would still have been alive."

Read more: 'Blood on their hands': Relative of girl killed and sexually assaulted by brother slams social services

Bronson's sister Melaniie Battersby wrote on Facebook: "Beautiful little boy deserved so much better than this life.

"We love you Bronson, forever a part of us, and forever my baby brother."

A family friend added: "It breaks my heart.

"Bronson deserved so, so much better. He was such a loving, adorable little boy. They found him curled up at Kenneth’s legs.

"He was left in the dark and must have been terrified and so confused. He must have thought his dad was just asleep or something.

"He must have been trying to wake him up. He must have been screaming. I don’t know how the neighbours didn’t hear.

“Apparently children of that age can last three or four days without any food. It must have been torture. He was just gorgeous.

"He was always smiling and so loving. He always wanted a cuddle. He was like any toddler. He loved anything that made a noise."

Lincolnshire County Council also said it was launching an urgent review, and said the thoughts of staff are "with the family and friends of those involved". The social worker in question is thought not to have been suspended, but to have taken voluntary time off.

A spokeswoman for Lincolnshire Police said investigations "have been carried out and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious".

