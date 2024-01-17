Horror as 'gorgeous' boy, 2, 'starves to death' after father has fatal heart attack, as family blame social services

17 January 2024, 00:00

Bronson Battersby
Bronson Battersby. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A two-year-old boy was left to starve to death alone after his father suffered a fatal heart attack over Christmas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bronson Battersby was found dead on January 9, curled up next to his father Kenneth in the home they shared in Skegness in Lincolnshire. He is said to have been wearing

Mr Battersby, 60, is thought to have died of a heart attack no earlier than December 29.

Social services, who visited regularly because Bronson was classed as vulnerable, came to the house on January 2 but did not receive a reply, the Sun reported.

Another visit on January 4 also did not get a response. They called police but only five days later, on January 9, were the two bodies discovered.

Read more: Social workers visited baby boy's house two days before he was murdered by parents - but were told 'he is not very well'

Read more: 'Blood on their hands': Relative of girl killed and sexually assaulted by brother slams social services

Bronson Battersby
Bronson Battersby. Picture: Facebook

Bronson is said to have died of starvation and dehydration, based on a preliminary examination. The family dog, Skylar, was emaciated but survived.

Bronson's mother Sarah Piesse, who had rowed with Mr Battersby and moved out before Christmas, said: "If social services had done their job Bronson would still be alive. But they didn't do anything.

"I can't believe it. They can't let them get away with this. We have to be able to rely on social workers to keep our children safe.

"I've had the results of the post mortem. Bronson starved to death because his dad died. They think Kenneth died no earlier than December 29.

"It means if the social worker had pushed to get in when she got no reply on January 2 then Bronson would still have been alive."

Bronson Battersby
Bronson Battersby. Picture: Facebook

Bronson's sister Melaniie Battersby wrote on Facebook: "Beautiful little boy deserved so much better than this life.

"We love you Bronson, forever a part of us, and forever my baby brother."

A family friend added: "It breaks my heart.

"Bronson deserved so, so much better. He was such a loving, adorable little boy. They found him curled up at Kenneth’s legs.

"He was left in the dark and must have been terrified and so confused. He must have thought his dad was just asleep or something.

"He must have been trying to wake him up. He must have been screaming. I don’t know how the neighbours didn’t hear.

“Apparently children of that age can last three or four days without any food. It must have been torture. He was just gorgeous.

"He was always smiling and so loving. He always wanted a cuddle. He was like any toddler. He loved anything that made a noise."

Lincolnshire County Council said it was launching an urgent review, and said the thoughts of staff are "with the family and friends of those involved". The social worker in question is thought not to have been suspended, but to have taken voluntary time off.

A spokeswoman for Lincolnshire Police said: "Police were made aware of the deaths of a 60-year-old man and a two-year-old child at a property in Skegness, at around 3.25pm on January 9.

"Investigations have been carried out and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The tortoises were found earlier this month

Morbid discovery as police find seven dead giant tortoises in Devon forest

Rishi Sunak has urged his party to come together over the Rwanda bill on Wednesday

Rishi Sunak pleads for Conservatives to 'come together' ahead of Rwanda reckoning after 60 Tory MPs turn on PM

What are claimed to be Iranian-made missile components bound for Yemen’s Houthi seized from a vessel in the Arabian Sea

US to ‘relist Yemen’s Houthis as specially designated global terrorists’

Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky died in Hamas captivity

Israeli hostages' families confirm deaths of 'murdered' loved ones in Gaza, as Hamas and Israel agree aid deal

Former US president Donald Trump, right, turns to look at an anonymous prospective juror, standing left, during questions posed by Judge Lewis Kaplan

Trump leaves court before lawyer says he tried to destroy columnist’s reputation

Stewart and Louis Ahearne have been jailed

Two British brothers jailed for breaking into Swiss museum to steal 14th century Ming antiques worth millions

People march during a rally in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday

Serbian opposition supporters return to the streets claiming election fraud

Simon Reeve shared his shocking encounter with the whale shark.

TV presenter Simon Reeve 'left with huge scar’ after run-in with whale shark the ‘size of a bus’ while filming

French President Emmanuel Macron listens to a question during his first prime-time news conference

Macron seeks to rejuvenate his presidency

Nick Read admitted there's a possibility money from the Horizon scandal victims 'went to executives'.

Post Office boss admits ‘it’s a possibility’ Horizon scandal victims’ money may have been paid to executives

Exclusive
Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon says that Europe has to contribute more to NATO

'European elites have to pitch in': Steve Bannon says NATO has become 'a US protectorate, not an alliance'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the World Economic Forum

Zelensky lashes out at Putin and urges Davos forum’s support for Ukraine’s fight

What are claimed to be Iranian-made missile components bound for Yemen’s Houthi seized from a vessel in the Arabian Sea

US ‘strikes Yemen-based Houthis again and hits anti-ship missiles’

Smoke rises after an explosion in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday

Palestinian militants fight in hard-hit areas of Gaza and fire rockets at Israel

Kelin spoke to Andrew Marr about Russia's bloody invasion of Ukraine

Sunak's new defence agreement with Ukraine 'controversial because it doesn't help Russia', Moscow's ambassador says

Brielle got made redundant

TikToker, 21, who cried about working in a 9-5 job gets made redundant

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lee Anderson has been warned he faces the sack if he rebels against the government

Rishi's Rwanda revolt: Top Tory duo quit as PM faces rebellion over deportation plan

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC has apologised to Scottish victims of the Horizon scandal.

Scotland's Lord Advocate apologises to Horizon scandal victims

The thief abseiling down to steal the eggs

Drug addict tree surgeon jailed for abseiling into quarry to steal rare bird eggs worth £20,000 after being caught on CCTV
The logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

Uber closing booze-delivery app Drizly three years after billion-dollar purchase

Rex Heuermann appears with his lawyer Michael Brown, left, at Suffolk County Court in September 2023

Gilgo Beach ‘serial killer’ is accused of killing fourth woman

Trees and debris in the marina of Saint-Gilles les Bains on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion on Tuesday

Mauritius lifts storm alert after cyclone as French island assesses damage

Chris Parry's death was an unlawful killing, an inquest has heard.

Humanitarian worker Chris Parry died unlawfully in possible ‘war crime’ by Wagner Group, inquest hears
Houthi fighters stage a rally against US and UK strikes in Yemen

US hits Houthis with fresh airstrike on Yemen missile site iafter cargo vessel hit by rocket in Red Sea
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, hold a rally on Sunday

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan indicted on charge of violating Islamic marriage law

Bobi has lost the title of world's oldest dog while an investigation takes place

Mystery as 'World's Oldest Dog' stripped of title as Guinness World Records launches investigation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan's biographer takes swipe at late Queen over revelations in new royal biography

Harry and Meghan's biographer breaks silence over Lilibet name row with swipe at late Queen
Prince Harry could release a sequel to Spare, Buckingham Palace fears

Buckingham Palace fears Prince Harry will release sequel to bombshell memoir Spare after he 'leaves out key events'
A new biography of King Charles has given an insight into the final days of the late Queen and Harry and Meghan

From Queen's fury over Lilibet to Her Majesty's final moments: What we've learned from King Charles’ new biography

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit