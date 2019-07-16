Brother And Sister From Luton Charged With Terror Offences

16 July 2019, 15:22

A man and woman charged with terrorism offences appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court - file photo
A man and woman charged with terrorism offences appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court - file photo. Picture: PA

Siblings from Luton have appeared in court accused of plotting a terror attack and failing to disclose information.

A 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman appeared charged with terrorism offences at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday 16 July.

They were arrested following a vehicle stop in Luton on Wednesday, 3 July, as part of an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 28 of Luton was charged with one count of preparation of acts of terrorism, one count of dissemination of a terrorist publication, and one count of possession of terrorist information.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 29 July.

Sneha Chowdhury, 25, also of Luton, was charged with two counts of failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity.

She has been bailed to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 29 July.

It is alleged that his sister failed to alert police to her brother's terror plot.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Iran 'may have seized' oil tanker that went off radar at weekend

Ursula von der Leyen: Merkel ally voted in as first female EU Commission president

Two charged with murder over fatal stabbing at New Year's party

'Spice vape' alert after children collapse in Greater Manchester

British former world judo champion Craig Fallon dies aged 36

The News Explained

Barack Obama and Donald Trump

Twitter Compares Trump To Obama With Brutal Hashtag #ObamaWasBetterAt
James O'Brien spoke to the journalist who asked the WTO what trading on WTO rules is like

The Truth About What Britain's WTO Trading Rules Will Be - From Man Who Spoke To WTO Chief
This year's G20 summit sees Trump, May, Putin and more gather in Osaka, Japan

What Is The G20 Summit In Osaka And Which Countries Are Members?
Boris Johnson on LBC

What Is Gatt 24? Can Article XXIV Be Used To Trade After Brexit?
Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

Who Will Be The Next Prime Minister? Latest Tory Leadership Odds And Polls

Politics