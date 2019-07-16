Brother And Sister From Luton Charged With Terror Offences

A man and woman charged with terrorism offences appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court - file photo. Picture: PA

Siblings from Luton have appeared in court accused of plotting a terror attack and failing to disclose information.

A 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman appeared charged with terrorism offences at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday 16 July.

They were arrested following a vehicle stop in Luton on Wednesday, 3 July, as part of an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 28 of Luton was charged with one count of preparation of acts of terrorism, one count of dissemination of a terrorist publication, and one count of possession of terrorist information.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 29 July.

Sneha Chowdhury, 25, also of Luton, was charged with two counts of failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity.

She has been bailed to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 29 July.

It is alleged that his sister failed to alert police to her brother's terror plot.