Brothers 'confess to murder of missing British journalist in Brazil'

Dom Phillips went missing with his guide in Brazil. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Two suspects are believed to have confessed to killing and dismembering a British journalist in Brazil.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira went missing over a week ago in the Amazon rainforest, with local media reporting on Wednesday that two brothers had since confessed to their murder.

According to TV Globo, a Brazilian broadcaster which cited police sources, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira and his brother Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira admitted to killing the pair.

However, there has not been any confirmation from Brazilian authorities.

The federal police said in a statement earlier that they were still searching for Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira after arresting the two suspects.

Fisherman Amarildo - known as "Pelado" - was arrested last week on weapons charges, and his brother Oseney - known as "Dos Santos" - was taken into custody on Tuesday night.

Amarildo denies doing anything wrong and claims military police tortured him to get a confession, his family has said.

Brazilian broadcaster Band News reported that federal police said the suspects allegedly dismembered the bodies, set them on fire and threw them in a ditch.

Read more: Police find human remains in search for British journalist missing in Amazon

Read more: Bodies of missing British journalist and Brazilian guide 'found tied to a tree' in Amazon

Dom Phillips went missing in Brazil. Picture: Getty

Mr Phillips, a freelance reporter, was doing research for a book on the trip with Mr Pereira, according to Reuters.

They were in a remote jungle area near the border with Colombia and Peru called the Javari Valley, which is home to the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people.

Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he was deeply concerned about Mr Phillips' disappearance.

"Like everybody in this House [of Commons], we're deeply concerned about what may have happened to him," he said.

"FCDO officials are working closely now with the Brazilian authorities."

He added: "What we've told the Brazilians is that we stand ready to provide all the support that they may need."

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday afternoon he expected the case to be resolved "in coming hours".

Police are due to give a conference on the case this evening.