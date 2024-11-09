Brothers involved in attempted double murder in London 'ambush' jailed for 69 years

The brothers have been sentenced for attempted double murder. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Two brothers have been sentenced to a total of 69 years in prison for a stabbing and double shooting in northwest London.

The crimes took place in Brent, which is where the two brothers, Jahni Thomas, 30, and Jahmarley Thomas, 26, are from.

The brothers used a stolen vehicle with 'cloned plates' during the crime, which the Metropolitan Police later tracked on CCTV for 27 miles as it travelled around northwest London.

The stabbing and double shootings crimes took place on 6 November 2021 after the brothers ambushed their 28-year-old victim 'from behind' as he left a nightclub on Standard Road in northwest London. They then preceded to stab him once and then shoot him in the left shoulder.

As a second victim, 31, tried to shield himself in a car, the gunman opened the car and fired the gun for a second time 'at point blank range'. The victim received a gunshot wound to his hand.

The crimes took place in northwest London. Picture: Alamy

Both victims survived the attack after receiving injuries that were later found to be non life-threatening after treatment in hospital.

The brothers previously attended the scene of the crime two hours before to 'check their target was present.'

Detective Constable Tom Harris of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command said: “This so easily could have been a murder investigation. The fact that nobody was killed was pure luck.

“The Thomas’ actions were premeditated and planned, with no consideration for the safety of bystanders who may have unwittingly been caught up in the shootings.

“The sentences handed down to the brothers demonstrates the danger they pose and I hope that the victims find a measure of closure in knowing that they have been taken off our streets for a considerable time.”

The brothers were convicted at Isleworth Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

It has not been confirmed which brother was responsible for the shootings but both have been held equally accountable for the crimes.

Jahmarley Thomas, of Brent, was sentenced to 34 years' imprisonment in January 2023. He will serve a further three offences on licence.

His brother, Jahni Thomas, also of Brent, was sentenced to 35 years' imprisonment on 8 November, following an adjourned sentence.

In December 2022, the brothers were convicted at Isleworth Crown Court for 'two counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, and one count of possession of points and blades.'