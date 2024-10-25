Bruce Springsteen warns Trump would be an 'American tyrant' as he throws support behind Kamala Harris

25 October 2024, 12:35

US musician Bruce Springsteen performs during a campaign rally with former US President Barack Obama supporting US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris
US musician Bruce Springsteen performs during a campaign rally with former US President Barack Obama supporting US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump is running to be an “American tyrant” US rock legend Bruce Springsteen warned as he endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Performing at a rally for the Vice President in Georgia, Springsteen slammed Trump and claimed the Republican will "reveres the constitution" and "threaten" the freedoms of the average American.

"He does not understand this country, its history or what it means to be American," Springsteen said.

Trump is "running to be an American tyrant," the Born to Run singer warned.

Big names came out in support of Kamala last night, with former President Barack Obama following Mr Springsteen.

He told the crowd just because Trump is “goofy”, doesn’t mean his “Presidency wouldn’t be dangerous.”

"In politics, a good rule of thumb is - don't say you want to do anything like Hitler. That's just good political advice," Obama said.

Kamala Harris has pulled out the big names to firm up support ahead of the election.
Kamala Harris has pulled out the big names to firm up support ahead of the election. Picture: Getty

"But it is useful because it gives us a window into how Donald Trump thinks. And John Kelly isn't the only one saying this."

Meanwhile, Trump put immigration front and centre during a rally in Arizona, accusing Kamala Harris of "deliberately dismantling our border".

He said the Democrats "threw open the gates... to an invasion of criminal migrants from prisons and jails from insane asylums and mental institutions from all over the world".

It comes after Trump was once again accused of sexual assault, just months after being found libel of abusing writer E Jean Carroll in 1996.

Stacey Williams, who worked as a professional model in the 1990s, claims to have met the former president at a New York Christmas party after being introduced to him by infamous sex offender Epstein.

Republican Presidential Nominee Former President Trump Campaigns In Arizona And Nevada
Republican Presidential Nominee Former President Trump Campaigns In Arizona And Nevada. Picture: Getty

Williams said Trump became interested in her after she briefly dated Epstein.

“It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together,” Williams told the Guardian.

Williams alleges Trump sexually assaulted her some months later in the winter of 1993.

She arrived at Trump Tower with Epstein, moments later, the Republican nominee pulled her towards him and began groping her, she alleges.

Democratic presidential nominee Harris attends election campaign rally in Georgia
Democratic presidential nominee Harris attends election campaign rally in Georgia. Picture: Getty

She says Trump touched her “all over my breasts” and body, leaving her “deeply confused.”

She claims the two men smiled at each other as it happened.

The Trump campaign has denied these allegations, suggesting the come as an attempt to discredit him before November’s presidential election.

Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for Donald Trump’s campaign, part: “These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign.”

Williams alleges that Trump later sent her a postcard from his Mar-a-Lago resort, which read: “Stacey – Your home away from home. Love Donald”.

