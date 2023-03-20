Bruce Willis speaks out for the first time since dementia diagnosis as he celebrates 68th birthday

Bruce Willis' family confirmed his dementia diagnosis in February. Picture: Demi Moore/Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

Bruce Willis has spoken out on social media for the first time since being diagnosed with dementia as he celebrated his 68th birthday with friends and family.

The Hollywood icon has kept a low profile since his family shared his frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD) diagnosis back in February.

Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore shared a clip of his birthday celebrations on Instagram, alongside current wife Emma and daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The group all sang happy birthday, including Bruce, as they all celebrated the icon turning 68.

Demi captioned the post: "Demi captioned the post: "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

The post was met with a raft of support from fans and fellow actors, including Rosario Dawson who commented: "Happy Birthday Bruce! Blessings to your and the family."

Read More: Bruce Willis’ wife shares heartbreaking throwback video of actor weeks after dementia diagnosis

Read More: Bruce Willis' family reveal he has dementia less than one year after he retired from acting due to brain condition

Another fan said: "Always one of the coolest guys ever! Happy birthday Bruce!"

It comes weeks after Bruce's wife has shared a heart-wrenching throwback video of her husband weeks after she confirmed his dementia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis celebrates his 68th birthday with family. Picture: Instagram

Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis was revealed in February. Picture: Instagram

Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, shared the footage on her Instagram story, showing shows Bruce reading an article about her from a magazine.

In the video, Bruce praises his wife of 14 years, saying: "USA Weekly interview with Emma-Heming Willis, founder and CEO of Cocobaba.""How about it?"

Emma replied, before Bruce added proudly: "How 'bout it? I'm crazy about it!"Emma captioned the story: "What's this new memory thingy on IG!? OMG my biggest fan. I'm in love with him."

Posting a photo of her alongside a dementia specialist, Emma said: "I’m grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox.

"She’s a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy. She’s a gift."

The Hollywood icon, 67, had already withdrawn from acting earlier this year due to his battle with the brain condition aphasia, which caused his language abilities to deteriorate.

A family statement posted on The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's website read: "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.

"FTD is known to affect the lobes of the brain behind the forehead, which can affect a person's behaviour, language skills and emotions. The disease can occur when when nerve cells in these lobes die.