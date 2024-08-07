BTS star ‘deeply sorry’ after being fined for driving an e-scooter drunk

7 August 2024, 14:00

Suga, a member of the South Korean band BTS, attends the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena
Suga, a member of the South Korean band BTS, attends the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Suga, from K-pop band BTS, has apologised after being fined for driving on a scooter while intoxicated.

The 31-year-old rapper said he was sorry to disappoint his fans and felt "very heavy-hearted and apologetic."

"I fell while parking the electric scooter in front of my house, and there was a police officer nearby," he wrote on social media.

According to Yonhap news agency in South Korea, police said his blood alcohol level was 0.08% when tested.

Authorities accompanied the star home after revoking his license.

"I was given a breathalyser test and subsequently had my license revoked and was fined."

He continued: "Although no one was harmed and no property was damaged, this is entirely my responsibility with no excuses.

"I apologise to those who have been hurt by my carelessness and wrongful behaviour, and I will ensure that this does not happen again in the future."

Suga of BTS arrives at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball
Suga of BTS arrives at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball. Picture: Alamy

BTS' record label Bighit has also apologised following the incident.

"We express our sincere apology for the incident involving BTS member Suga and his electric kickboard accident," a statement read.

"We apologise for the disappointment caused by the artist's inappropriate behaviour.

"As a social service agent during his military service, he is prepared to accept any disciplinary actions from his place of work for causing a social disturbance.

"We will take greater care to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future."

BTS are currently on hiatus as its members complete military service.

Suga began his service last year and is working as a social service agent after being declared unfit for combat due to a shoulder injury.

All able-bodied South Korean men must serve for around two years between ages 18 to 28.

The boyband shot to fame over the last decade, catapulting K-pop into the Western mainstream and becoming household names.

