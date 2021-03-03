Live

Budget 2021 LIVE: Furlough extension and contactless limit to rise to £100

Chancellor Rishi Sunak posed with his traditional Budget red box outside Downing Street, ahead of his speech to Parliament. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

In his key Budget speech to Parliament from 12.30pm, Chancellor Rishi Sunak will outline his plan for the coming year, as the UK faces its most significant economic challenge in decades.

It is understood that the furlough scheme is set to be extended until the end of September, at a cost of around £5 billion a month, while a fourth self-employed grant will also be available to those whose business has been affected by the pandemic.

The stamp duty holiday, business rates relief, VAT reduction for hospitality and £20-a-week uplift to universal credit are also expected to be extended.

However, tax rises could also be on the cards, with reports a "stealth" income tax increase could be introduced to raise around £6 billion for the Treasury across the Parliament.

