Budget 2021 LIVE: Furlough extension and contactless limit to rise to £100

3 March 2021, 08:38 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 11:37

Chancellor Rishi Sunak posed with his traditional Budget red box outside Downing Street, ahead of his speech to Parliament.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak posed with his traditional Budget red box outside Downing Street, ahead of his speech to Parliament.

By Joe Cook

In his key Budget speech to Parliament from 12.30pm, Chancellor Rishi Sunak will outline his plan for the coming year, as the UK faces its most significant economic challenge in decades.

It is understood that the furlough scheme is set to be extended until the end of September, at a cost of around £5 billion a month, while a fourth self-employed grant will also be available to those whose business has been affected by the pandemic.

Read more: When is Budget Day 2021 and what time is Rishi Sunak’s announcement?

The stamp duty holiday, business rates relief, VAT reduction for hospitality and £20-a-week uplift to universal credit are also expected to be extended.

However, tax rises could also be on the cards, with reports a "stealth" income tax increase could be introduced to raise around £6 billion for the Treasury across the Parliament.

Read more: Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Follow the latest developments on Budget Day 2021 LIVE on our live blog below...

