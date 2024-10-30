Budget 2024: Key points at a glance

30 October 2024, 14:30 | Updated: 30 October 2024, 14:40

Key point of Rachel Reeves's budget
Key point of Rachel Reeves's budget. Picture: Global

By StephenRigley

Here are the main points from Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Budget:

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

- The Chancellor has raised taxes by £40 billion. "Any chancellor standing here today would face this reality, and any responsible chancellor would take action," Ms Reeves said.

- Among the measures are a 1.2 percentage point increase for employers' national insurance contributions to 15 per cent in April 2025. The threshold for paying them will fall from £9,100 per year to £5,000.

- The headline rates of capital gains tax will increase, with the lower rate rising from 10 per cent to 18 per cent and the higher rate from 20 per cent to 24 per cent.

- The stamp duty land tax surcharge for second homes will increase by two percentage points to five per cent, and will come into effect from Thursday, the Chancellor added.

Rachel Reeves and her Treasury team in Downing Street
Rachel Reeves and her Treasury team in Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Read More: Rachel Reeves raises employers' National Insurance contributions by 1.2% as Budget sees taxes rise by £40bn

Read More: Rachel Reeves extends fuel duty freeze at Budget as Chancellor vows 'no higher taxes at petrol pumps next year'

- She also confirmed changes to inheritance tax. This includes bringing pension pots within the tax from April 2027 and reforms to agricultural and business property reliefs, raising a total of £2 billion a year.

- On personal taxes, the Government will not extend the freeze on income tax and national insurance thresholds beyond 2027/28, saying it would "hurt working people" to keep thresholds frozen.

- The Chancellor said that national insurance, VAT or income tax will not increase for working people in this Budget. "I say to working people: I will not increase your national insurance, your VAT, or your income tax," Ms Reeves said.

- The national minimum wage will rise by 6.7 per cent to £12.21 an hour after asking the Low Pay Commission to take the "cost of living" into account. The Government will move to a single level of the minimum wage, the Chancellor said, which will mean a flat rate for those 18 and above.

- A "flat rate duty" on vaping liquid will be introduced from October 2026. Taxes will also increase on tobacco. Meanwhile draught duty on alcoholic drinks will fall by 1.7 per cent, meaning "a penny off a pint in the pub".

Rachel Reeves delivers her budget
Rachel Reeves delivers her budget in the House of Commons. Picture: social media

Read More: Rachel Reeves confirms 6.7% increase in National Living Wage in move to 'protect working people'

Read More: LIVE: Rachel Reeves reveals taxes will rise by £40bn as she vowed to 'invest, invest, invest' in historic budget

- The 5p cut to fuel duty will be kept into next year, with Ms Reeves saying it would be the "wrong choice" to increase it. She said keeping the cut and freezing it again will cost £3 billion.

- Ms Reeves reiterated the Government's commitment to the pension triple lock, telling the Commons the basic and new state pension will rise by 4.1 per cent in 2025-26.

- The weekly earnings limit for carers allowance will rise to the equivalent of 16 hours a week at the national living wage, the largest increase since the allowance was introduced.

- The Government will set aside £11.8 billion to compensate those affected by the infected blood scandal and £1.8 billion to compensate victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

- On public services, the Chancellor said there will be "no return to austerity".

- Ms Reeves announced a £22.6 billion increase in the day-to-day health budget as well as a £3.1 billion increase in the capital budget, which she called the "largest real-terms growth in day-to-day NHS spending outside of Covid since 2010".

- Defence spending will rise by £2.9 billion next year, and provide £3 billion of support to Ukraine each year.

- The Chancellor has announced £1.4 billion to rebuild more than 500 schools as part of a 19 per cent real-terms increase in the Department for Education's capital budget, along with £2.1 billion for school maintenance.

- The core schools budget will rise by £2.3 billion next year, with an extra £1 billion funding increase to special educational needs provision. Investment in breakfast clubs will be tripled, Ms Reeves added.

- HS2 will be brought to Euston Station in London, Ms Reeves confirmed. She said she would commit "the funding required" to begin tunnelling work.

- Rail links will be upgraded between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester.

- Local government will get an "significant real-terms funding increase", with £1.3 billion of extra grant funding next year to deliver "essential services," Ms Reeves announced.

- The Government will invest more than £5 billion in housebuilding, and £1 billion of funding to remove dangerous cladding next year.

- Ms Reeves said she is setting a "2 per cent productivity, efficiency and savings target" for all Government departments next year.

- The Government hopes to raise £6.5 billion by giving HMRC new technology and hiring extra staff to crack down on £6.5 billion in unpaid taxes.

- The Chancellor went on to say she will reduce fraud in the welfare system by hiring new members of the Department for Work and Pensions counter-fraud teams. It will save £4.3 billion a year by 2029.

- Regions in Scotland and Northern Ireland will get new growth deals, and devolved nations will get the largest real-terms funding amount since devolution. Scotland will get an extra £3.4 billion, Wales will get £1.7 billion, and £1.5 billion for Stormont in Northern Ireland.

- On inflation, ministers will maintain the MPC's (Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee) target of two per cent , as measured by the 12-month increase in the Consumer Prices Index.

- Ms Reeves said the OBR has forecast that CPI inflation will average 2.5% this year, 2.6% in 2025, then 2.3% in 2026, 2.1% in 2027, 2.1% in 2028 and 2% in 2029.

- The Chancellor said Government borrowing for this year is expected to reach £127 billion.

- Public sector net borrowing will be £105.6 billion in 2025-26 and drop each year to £70.6 billion in 2029-30.

- She added the current budget will be in deficit by £26.2 billion in 2025-26 and £5.2 billion in 2026-27, before moving into surplus of £10.9 billion in 2027-28, £9.3 billion in 2028-29 and £9.9 billion in 2029-30, meeting the Government's "stability rule" two years early.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the risk to the UK population 'remains low'

First case of potentially deadly mpox virus strain detected in the UK

Rachel Reeves has announced a £22.6 billion increase in the day-to-day health budget.

NHS to receive £22.6billion cash injection in day-to-day health budget, Rachel Reeves announces

Wetherspoons' share price rose on Wednesday after the Chancellor's Budget announcement

Wetherspoon's share price soars after Chancellor cuts 'beer tax' and extends business rates relief

Rachel Reeves has announced capital gains tax (CGT) will be increased

Rachel Reeves confirms rise in capital gains tax as part of Budget's £40bn tax increase

Rachel Reeves raises employers' National Insurance contributions by 1.2% as Budget sees taxes rise by £40bn

Chancellor's Budget sees taxes raised by £40bn as Reeves freezes fuel duty and announces Carer's Allowance shake-up

The Chancellor also confirmed the National Minimum Wage for people aged between 18 and 20-years old will rise

Rachel Reeves confirms 6.7% increase in National Living Wage in move to 'protect working people'

Rachel Reeves delivers the Budget

Thousands of Brits to be given cash boost as Rachel Reeves announces Carer's Allowance shake-up

Rachel Reeves raises employers' National Insurance contributions by 1.2% as Budget sees taxes rise by £40bn

Rachel Reeves raises employers' National Insurance contributions by 1.2% as Budget sees taxes rise by £40bn

Rachel Reeves has extended the fuel duty freeze in her Budget

Rachel Reeves extends fuel duty freeze at Budget as Chancellor vows 'no higher taxes at petrol pumps next year'

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video

Matthew Thornton, 34, from Oxfordshire is missing in the Grasmere area

Desperate search underway after paraglider goes missing in the Lake District

57-year-old former US Air Force captain Prussak has been charged following a Met investigation into child sex offences.

Former US Air Force pilot Robert Prussak, 57, charged with possessing and making indecent images of a child

Southport suspect Axel Rudakubana refuses to speak in court over murder, ricin and terror charges

Southport suspect Axel Rudakubana refuses to speak in court over murder, ricin and terror charges

Two women were kicked off a BA flight

Two women kicked off Heathrow plane after fight breaks out over Trump MAGA hat ahead of US election

Rachel Reeves in 11 Downing street ahead of Wednesday's Budget.

Rachel Reeves hangs portrait of communist hero Ellen Wilkinson in No 11 Downing Street

Sophie Turner arrives for the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection presented Monday, March 6, 2023 in Paris. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

'I'm so happy to be back': Sophie Turner felt life was 'on pause' until she returned from US to England

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo of Calakmul, another Mayan city, along with radar images of the new settlement

Ancient lost Mayan city found in Mexican jungle 'by accident'

Transparency over Southport stabbings key to avoiding 'deep public mistrust in the criminal justice system', says Jenrick

Transparency over Southport stabbings key to avoiding 'deep public mistrust' in criminal justice system, says Jenrick
Several people have died in Spain after floods

'We were trapped like rats': At least 62 dead after Spain floods, as PM warns disaster 'may not be over'
Ballot boxes in the US states of Washington and Oregon have been set on fire

FBI investigating after ballot drop boxes set on fire with incendiary devices ahead of US election in 'attack on democracy'
UK England Lancashire,Manchester,City Centre,Oxford Road,double decker public buses,coach,UK070930025

Greater Manchester bus fare cap to remain at £2, mayor Andy Burnham says - despite nationwide hike
b

Biden describes Trump supporters as 'garbage' as he slams 'unconscionable' demonisation of Latinos
x

Kamala Harris tells Americans Donald Trump's attempts to sow division and fear are 'not who we are'
aerial view of Barrow in Furness, Cumbria, looking south east down Hindpool Road with BAe in the top right

Two taken to hospital after 'significant' fire breaks out at Cumbria nuclear shipyard

The Bibby Stockholm barge is set to close

Hundreds of Bibby Stockholm asylum seekers moved to hotels after Labour pledge to close barge accommodation
Children should get stickers not sweets during Halloween trick-or-treating, dentists demand (file image)

Children should get stickers not sweets during Halloween trick-or-treating, dentists demand

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News