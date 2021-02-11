Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar condemns Joss Whedon amid claims of 'toxic' abuse

11 February 2021, 08:28 | Updated: 11 February 2021, 08:40

From left to right: Charisma Carpenter, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Joss Whedon
From left to right: Charisma Carpenter, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Joss Whedon. Picture: PA

Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar has said she doesn't want to be "forever associated" to show creator Joss Whedon following allegations levelled against him of creating a 'toxic' environment of abuse.

Actress Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on the supernatural drama, had released a statement earlier on Wednesday, accusing Whedon of creating a "hostile and toxic" environment on-set.

She said he was responsible for "ongoing, passive-aggressive threats" to fire her, and had called her "fat" when she was four months pregnant.

"Only recently, after years of therapy and a wake-up call from the Time's Up movement, do I understand the complexities of this demoralised thinking," she said.

"It is impossible to understand the psyche without enduring the abuse.

"Our society and industry vilify the victims and glorify the abusers for their accomplishments.

"The onus is on the abused with an expectation to accept and adapt to be employable.

"No accountability on the transgressor who sails on unscathed. Unrepentant. Remorseless.

"These memories and more have weighed on my soul like bricks for nearly half of my life."

Carpenter, 50, who also played Chase in spin-off show Angel, said she had been prompted to tell her story after fellow actor Ray Fisher was removed from the cast of upcoming superhero movie The Flash after he publicly criticised Whedon.

In his complaints, Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, said Whedon had subjected the cast and crew of the 2017 movie to "gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable" behaviour.

Whedon, who directed the reshoots of Justice League after original director Zack Snyder stepped down, was not available for comment on Wednesday.

Later in the evening, Gellar, who played the protagonist on Buffy, was also prompted to respond to the allegations, writing on Instagram: "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon.

"I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time.

"But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."

Latest News

See more Latest News

British man David Taylor is escorted by an Indonesian immigration officer as he leaves Kerobokan prison

UK man convicted in policeman’s death leaves Bali prison

Matt Hancock told Nick Ferrari he hopes he can still go on his Cornwall summer holiday

Hancock tells LBC he 'hopes to go' on summer holiday to Cornwall he booked months ago
The new drug has been described as a gamechanger by researchers

'Gamechanger' obesity-treating drug may cut body weight by up to 20%, study finds
Maori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi outside New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington

Indigenous New Zealand legislator wins battle against wearing tie in parliament
Security video shows Vice President Mike Pence being evacuated as rioters breach the Capitol

Chilling new footage shown in Trump impeachment trial

Reporters vie for a response from Senator Mitt Romney

‘Distressing and emotional’: Senators relive horror of riot at US Capitol

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari ruthlessly challenges Hancock over 'disproportionate' 10 year jail threat

Nick Ferrari ruthlessly challenges Hancock over 'disproportionate' 10 year jail threat
The MI6 HQ has been nicknamed "Legoland" by some wags within the intelligence community due to its odd shape

'Of course MI6 have been recruiting foreign born spies, it's what they do'
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Cladding crisis: Labour questions Government's cladding announcement
James O'Brien caller describes the type of people who break Covid travel rules

Caller brands people breaking Covid quarantine rules 'idiots'
Cladding Crisis: Tory MP defends Housing Secretary from incompetence charge

Cladding Crisis: Tory MP defends Housing Secretary from incompetence charge
Tom was shocked when the caller explained how much it would cost

Cladding crisis: We've had a quote of £160,000 just to get an EWS1 form

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London