Builders fined £200,000 after 'loving grandad', 81, plunged to his death through bathroom floor

Builders fined £200,000 after 'loving grandad', 81, fell to his death after plunging through bathroom floor. Picture: HSE

By Danielle de Wolfe

A building firm has been slapped with a £200,000 fine after an 81-year-old grandad plunged to his death through a hole in his bathroom floor.

Kenneth Armitage, 81, was having construction work undertaken to transform the bathroom in his York home into a wet room when builders left a gaping hole in his bathroom floor.

Described by his family as "the kindest person you could ever meet", the body of Mr Armitage was discovered by his son-in-law on the kitchen floor below after falling through the hole on February 9, 2019.

It's believed Mr Armitage fell through the first-floor hole after it was left open and unsecured by workers at construction company Cooper and Westgate.

His daughter, Suzy, who is still "struggling to come to terms" with her loss, said the incident was a "horrible nightmare" that "should have never happened".

Cooper and Westgate were ordered to pay the six-figure sum after an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the firm had not secured the whole.

It also advised that the firm's employees were not adequately trained.

Kenneth's daughter Suzy described her father as "fantastic", explaining the family were "still struggling to come to terms" with the tragic death."

"Our dad, who was sadly taken away from us, was everything to us," she continued.

"He was the kindest person you could ever meet. He was a fantastic dad to me, my brother and a loving grandad to all our children.

"I can't believe he has gone, I keep thinking it's a horrible nightmare and I will wake up and he'll be there."

The investigation also found the company had failed to undertake a suitable and sufficient risk assessment for the work on the property.

"Our hearts were broken that day and may never heal. It should have never happened," Mr Armitage's daughter added.

"We are all still struggling to come to terms with losing him."

The building firm, which are based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, were found guilty by the HSE of breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

The company was fined £150,000 and ordered to pay £50,000 in costs at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Yolande Burns-Sleightholme, from the HSE, said: "Employers need to fully assess and control the risks from work at height, caused by creating holes in domestic properties and recognise the importance of securing them effectively.

"They should then pass this knowledge on to their employees through suitable training and guidance.

"This incident could so easily have been avoided had Cooper & Westgate properly assessed the risks, put in place safe working practices and provided the correct training to its employees."